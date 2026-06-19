An extension of the Yas Acres community, The Orchids will benefit from the wider masterplan amenities, including Yas Acres Golf and Country Club

The community will feature a community club, central park, swimming pool, sports facilities, and landscaped outdoor spaces

The Orchids will be at the centre of Yas Island’s family-friendly lifestyle, minutes from leading schools, retail, leisure, and entertainment destinations

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar today announced the launch of The Orchids at Yas Acres, a new gated residential community on Yas Island, designed for modern family living and set within a masterplan already established as one of Yas Island’s most sought-after communities.

Comprising 217 spacious homes, including two- and three-bedroom townhouses and three-, four- and five-bedroom villas, The Orchids offers families a fresh opportunity to own a home within Yas Acres. Each property has been thoughtfully designed to balance privacy, functionality, and connection to the outdoors, with generous layouts, private gardens, and spaces that support the rhythms of everyday family living.

Yas Acres is a thriving, well-established community recognised for its elevated amenities and family-friendly lifestyle at the centre of Yas Island. This appeal is reflected in resident feedback, with Yas Acres achieving a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +49 for the living experience, a score considered to be in the 'excellent' range. Residents consistently cite its safety, greenery and strong sense of community as key reasons for recommending it to others.

The Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, a focal point of the community since opening in 2021, further enhances the lifestyle offering, complemented by proximity to international schools, including Noya British School and Yas American Academy. Residents also enjoy Yas Island’s vibrant lifestyle offering, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall, Yas Links, and Yas Marina Circuit, while the upcoming Disney Abu Dhabi and Sphere Abu Dhabi will elevate the entertainment offering to new heights.

At the heart of The Orchids is a 500 sqm community club, featuring a gym, multipurpose hall, and shared spaces for residents to gather and connect. The club is complemented by a park, kids and adult only swimming pools, sports courts, landscaped green spaces, and shaded outdoor areas, creating a neighbourhood shaped around wellbeing, recreation, and a strong sense of belonging.

Homes at The Orchids have been designed around the needs of modern family living. The community’s gated setting and large scale foster an environment where neighbours connect, children move freely, and families benefit from both the privacy of home and the strong sense of community that has come to define Yas Acres.

Townhouses will be available for sale from 24 June 2026 with a limited number of villas to be released in a future phase. Interested buyers can visit Aldar’s Sales Centres on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and Jumeirah Beach Road in Dubai or reach out via customermanagement@aldar.com or call 800-ALDAR (800-25327).

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 69 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah’s most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar’s developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE’s capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 52 billion worth of investment-grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, industrial and logistics, hospitality, property and facilities management, and education segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com