Delivery will be in-person, with a mixture of both theory and practice that is tailored to the region

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Gulf-based communications consultancy firm Narrative Shapers and the PR Academy, the United Kingdom’s largest public relations training firm, have signed an agreement that will see both collaborating on developing and rolling out training courses and workshops across the Gulf region.

The agreement will cover a range of disciplines, from internal communications to crisis issues, strategic communications, change management, digital engagement, sustainability and artificial intelligence. Workshops will be provided over the course of one to two days and can be delivered either on-site or in the UK.

The purpose behind the partnership is to both empower and skill-up in-house marketing and communications teams. With the Gulf’s countries adopting ambitious growth strategies, which include the creation of new industries as part of national strategies such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and UAE 2031, these courses are meant to ensure that marketers and public relations practitioners understand both the theory and can use best practice frameworks and approaches that will transform how they practise communications for themselves, their organisations, and their countries.

“Having worked in the Gulf for over two decades in the fields of communications and marketing, I know how much I would have benefited from these training courses,” said Alex Malouf, founder and managing partner, Narrative Shapers. “For the first time, in-house teams and executives will be able to benefit from the best possible learning delivered in the Gulf. Best practices, including local examples, will be anchored in theory, and attendees will be engaged in learning that is both engaging and informative as we help them to better tell the region’s stories both at home and abroad.”

One of the largest providers of bespoke public relations training in the United Kingdom, the PR Academy was founded in 2007 by Ann Pilkington and Kevin Ruck. Since then, the company has delivered training for thousands of communications practitioners worldwide. They have pioneered concepts such as flexible, on-demand learning as well as community engagement through their online tools.

“The Gulf region is one of the most exciting public relations markets today, and what stands out is the ambition to tell the region’s story on a global scale. What we are here to do is to provide Gulf-based professionals with the means and the tools to be able to best tell their stories through face-to-face training in partnership with Narrative Shapers,” said PR Academy Director Ann Pilkington.

For more information about the training being offered by both Narrative Shapers and the PR Academy, please do reach out to both via www.narrativeshapers.com.