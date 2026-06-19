As part of its unwavering commitment to sustainable development, financial inclusion, education and community empowerment, Alizz Islamic Bank recently hosted a special event under its flagship community platform, ‘Alizz Cares’, to celebrate the impact of its existing initiatives while unveiling a new portfolio of sustainable programmes that will support entrepreneurs, students, young professionals, creative talent and local communities across the Sultanate.

The event highlighted the Bank’s belief that meaningful and lasting impact is achieved through investing in people, fostering innovation, promoting lifelong learning and building stronger communities. The newly announced initiatives further reinforce Alizz Islamic Bank’s commitment to supporting Oman Vision 2040 and contributing to the development of a knowledge-based economy capable of empowering future generations. Through Alizz Cares, the Bank continues to transform ideas into meaningful action, placing education, development, entrepreneurship and financial inclusion at the heart of its social responsibility strategy. These commitments reflect the Bank’s belief that sustainable progress is achieved when institutions invest in people and create opportunities that generate long-term value for society.

The event reflected Alizz Islamic Bank’s belief that meaningful progress is achieved through collaboration, innovation and investment in the people of Oman. During the evening, the Bank announced several major initiatives spanning entrepreneurship development, creative talent empowerment, education, youth readiness and community development, further strengthening its role as a responsible corporate citizen dedicated to creating sustainable impact across the Sultanate.

Building on the success of the inaugural edition that empowered 8 SMEs, Alizz Islamic Bank announced the launch of the second edition of the Alizz Business SME Development Programme, one of the Bank’s flagship entrepreneurship initiatives that is conducted in collboartion with Sharakah. This year, 15 promising Omani SMEs have been selected to participate in an intensive one-year development programme designed to accelerate business growth, strengthen operational capabilities and enhance long-term sustainability. In addition, the programme will deliver specialised development workshops and training sessions to a further 300 SMEs across Oman, providing entrepreneurs with access to practical knowledge, mentorship, and networking opportunities. The initiative reflects the Bank’s commitment to supporting the SME sector, which plays a vital role in economic diversification, innovation, job creation and promoting greater financial inclusion. The programme also supports national efforts aimed at strengthening the SMEs sector in line with the strategic direction of the Central Bank of Oman and in collaboration with the Public Authority for SME Development (Riyada).

As part of its commitment to nurturing local talent and supporting Oman’s growing creative economy, Alizz Islamic Bank launched ‘Alizz Ibdaa’, a pioneering initiative aimed at empowering young Omani designers. Through the programme, five talented Omani designers will be awarded one-year professional contracts, enabling them to gain valuable practical experience while supporting the design and creative requirements of Alizz Islamic Bank, companies within the group and the SMEs participating in the Alizz Business SME Development Programme. The initiative aims to create meaningful employment opportunities, foster innovation and provide young creatives with a platform to showcase their talents while contributing to the growth of local businesses and the wider economy.

Recognising the importance of continuous learning in an increasingly dynamic world, the Bank also unveiled ‘Alizz Maarifa’, its new educational initiative dedicated to knowledge sharing and professional development. The initiative will leverage both internal subject matter experts and leading external specialists to deliver educational sessions covering a wide range of topics, including leadership, financial management, cybersecurity, customer experience excellence, change management, personal effectiveness and other critical professional skills. Through Alizz Maarifa, the Bank aims to contribute to the development of a culture of lifelong learning and equip individuals with the knowledge and capabilities required to thrive in the modern workplace. Alizz Islamic Bank also aspires for the platform to contribute to creating a new generation of Islamic finance industry pioneers who will help shape the future of the sector in Oman and beyond.

Alizz Islamic Bank also announced a new initiative in partnership with Injaz Oman to support 200 students with special needs through a dedicated summer programme designed to enhance self-development and prepare participants for future employment opportunities. The programme will cover 15 specialised modules focused on personal growth, communication, confidence building, workplace readiness, entrepreneurship and other essential life skills. This initiative builds upon the successful partnership between Alizz Islamic Bank and Injaz Oman, which previously delivered financial literacy programmes benefiting more than 1,000 students from across the Sultanate, further strengthening the Bank’s commitment to educational empowerment and inclusive development.

Continuing its commitment to supporting education and community development, Alizz Islamic Bank unveiled a new partnership with Dar Al Atta’a to renovate and enhance a school in Wilayat Al Hamra, a vital educational institution that serves students from more than 20 surrounding villages. The project follows the successful completion of an earlier collaboration between the Bank and Dar Al Atta’a to renovate a school in Al Hajar Village, Wilayat Al Awabi, demonstrating the long-term impact of strategic partnerships in improving educational environments and opportunities for future generations.

During the event, the Bank also announced the launch of the fourth batch of the Manahil Alizz Internship Programme, one of Oman’s leading internship initiatives for third- and fourth-year college and university students. The programme offers participants valuable practical experience, professional mentorship and exposure to the banking sector and wider business environment, helping bridge the gap between academic learning and workplace expectations while preparing the next generation of Omani professionals and leaders.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ali Al Mani, Chief Executive Officer of Alizz Islamic Bank, said "At Alizz Islamic Bank, we believe that our success is measured not only by financial performance but also by the positive impact we create within society. Through ‘Alizz Care’s, we are reaffirming our commitment to investing in people, supporting entrepreneurs, empowering youth, nurturing talent, advancing education and strengthening communities across Oman. These initiatives reflect our belief that sustainable development is achieved when institutions work hand in hand with the society to create meaningful opportunities and lasting impact. We remain dedicated to playing an active role in supporting Oman Vision 2040 and contributing to a more prosperous and inclusive future for all."

The initiatives unveiled during the ‘Alizz Cares’ event reflect the Bank’s holistic approach to social responsibility; one that goes beyond traditional corporate giving to creating sustainable opportunities for individuals, businesses, educational institutions and communities. By investing in entrepreneurship, talent development, education, financial inclusion and community wellbeing, the Bank continues to contribute meaningfully to Oman’s economic and social progress. Through Alizz Cares, Alizz Islamic Bank continues to strengthen its position as a committed partner in Oman’s development journey, translating its values into tangible action and creating opportunities that empower people, support communities and contribute to building a more prosperous and sustainable future for the Sultanate.