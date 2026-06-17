Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Riyadh has achieved the Saudi Patient Safety Center Certificate, becoming one of only two hospitals in Saudi Arabia to attain the Silver Level during the program’s first cycle and the highest-ranked hospital among those recognized in Riyadh.

This achievement builds on the hospital’s ongoing journey of excellence and follows its recent attainment of the Planetree Gold Certification for Person-Centered Care, reflecting its continued commitment to enhancing the patient experience and achieving the best possible health outcomes.

The Saudi Patient Safety Center Certificate Program is one of the Kingdom’s leading national initiatives aimed at strengthening the culture of quality and patient safety across healthcare organizations. The program evaluates healthcare providers’ adherence to safe clinical practices, medication safety, infection prevention and control, risk management, reporting and learning systems, and continuous quality improvement.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, President of Fakeeh Care Group, said:

"At Fakeeh Care Group, we do not view quality and patient safety merely as regulatory requirements, but as a fundamental part of our mission to deliver exceptional healthcare to the communities we are honored to serve. This achievement reflects Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Riyadh’s commitment to providing safe, high-quality healthcare services to the residents of Riyadh, combining best clinical practices with the highest standards of person-centered care. We consider this certificate another important step in our journey toward advancing a healthcare system that earns the trust of the community and meets the expectations of patients and their families, in alignment with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program and Saudi Vision 2030."

He added:"The combination of the Planetree Gold Certification and the Saudi Patient Safety Center Certificate reflects an integrated approach that places people at the heart of care while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality. Outstanding healthcare is not only measured by clinical outcomes, but also by the ability to provide a safe, compassionate, and patient-centered experience that strengthens trust and responds to the needs and expectations of patients and their families."

This achievement reflects the dedication of the hospital’s physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, and administrative and operational teams, whose daily efforts have contributed to strengthening a culture of quality, safety, and person-centered care.

As part of its ongoing development journey, Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Riyadh continues to expand its healthcare services and strengthen quality and patient safety programs through innovative solutions and the implementation of best clinical and operational practices, contributing to the goals of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation and Vision 2030.