Dubai, UAE: Direct Debit System FZ LLC (DDS), the UAE’s only non-bank paperless direct debit platform, has announced a strategic partnership with HSBC Bank Middle East Limited (UAE Branch) (HSBC) to expand access to the UAE Direct Debit System (UAEDDS) for HSBC’s new and existing client base across the UAE. The collaboration aims to modernise the management of collections and receivables through secure, automated, and fully digital recurring payment solutions.

Delivering access to DDS’s end-to-end direct debit infrastructure, the partnership will enable HSBC clients to digitise recurring collections, remotely onboard payers, and automate payment workflows without the operational friction associated with paper mandates, physical cheques, or manual follow-ups. It will provide greater flexibility and control over collections, including the ability to digitally amend preset amounts or postpone, defer, hold, or cancel instalments.

The DDS platform enables fully digital mandate creation, remote payer approval, and automated electronic collections through a single e-mandate, improving the customer payment experience through one-time digital onboarding. Businesses can manage recurring instalments across daily, weekly, or monthly schedules, improving cash flow predictability. The solution significantly reduces administrative overheads of manual interventions like courier handling, and branch visits, associated with the dependency on cheque-based collections.

The DDS platform also integrates UAE PASS digital signature capabilities, enabling secure customer authentication and helping to minimise issues associated with signature mismatches. In addition, DDS provides real-time visibility into mandate activation, payment status, and failed transactions, alongside digital re-presentation of collections and electronic bounce and return memo support, to simplify reconciliation and exception handling.

With a comprehensive API library, DDS enables enterprise clients and banking partners to embed direct debit functionality directly into their operational ecosystems. Available capabilities include mandate creation and cancellation, payment initiation, bulk uploads, reporting, reconciliation, and broader direct debit management services.

DDS supports organisations across a wide range of sectors with recurring receivables requirements, including real estate, utilities, education, insurance, memberships and subscriptions, lending, automotive leasing and rentals, and other service-driven industries.

Commenting on the partnership, Kyle Boag, Regional Head of Global Payments Solutions MENAT, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with DDS to enhance digital collections capabilities for businesses across the UAE. As organisations increasingly seek more efficient and customer-friendly payment mechanisms, this partnership helps deliver scalable and secure direct debit solutions that support evolving client needs and the UAE’s broader digital transformation agenda.”

Ummair Butt, Founder and CEO of DDS, added: “This partnership represents an important step towards the future of payments infrastructure in the UAE and the wider Middle East region. As open finance continues to evolve, businesses require modern, scalable payment rails that can support seamless recurring collections in a fully digital environment. Together with HSBC, we are accelerating the adoption of direct debit across both public and private sectors, enabling enterprises to modernise collections processes and adapt to a rapidly changing payments landscape. We believe direct debit, backed by UAE Central Bank infrastructure, will become a foundational component of the UAE’s future cashless digital economy.”

About Direct Debit System

Direct Debit System (DDS) is the UAE’s first Central Bank–licensed fintech platform offering digital, paperless direct debit collections from bank accounts and credit cards. The platform automates recurring payments for rents, school fees, memberships, loan repayments, fleet leases, and service contracts, replacing manual paperwork and cheque-based processes with a secure, bank-to-bank settlement framework. DDS is widely used by real estate firms, education institutions, service providers, fleet operators, and leading alternative lending platforms across the UAE.

Learn more: https://www.directdebit.ae/

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of USD83bn as at 31 December 2025. www.hsbc.ae