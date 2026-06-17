Paris: The UAE National Pavilion continued its strong momentum at Eurosatory 2026, welcoming 4,240 visitors on day two of the event, which runs to 19 June at Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre. The pavilion facilitated 104 high-impact strategic meetings between national defence entities and international partners, reinforcing its role as a leading platform for global defence cooperation.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun), and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, the pavilion positions the UAE's national defence sector at the centre of one of the world's leading industry gatherings.

Held every two years in Paris, Eurosatory brings together the international defence and security ecosystem, including armed forces, security forces, industries, institutions, experts, and innovators. The UAE Pavilion is one of 40 national pavilions at Eurosatory 2026, drawing significant attention from official delegations and industry leaders, including VIP military delegations from Kuwait and Morocco.

On day two of Eurosatory, EDGE Group signed five a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), including one with Safran Electronics & Defense to broaden the scope of joint work across the wider portfolios of both companies. Additionally, EDGE Group and 4iG Space and Defence Technologies, a leading Hungarian defence and technology company, signed a preliminary agreement to establish a joint venture in Hungary focused on non-lethal defence technologies through EDGE entity CONDOR Non-Lethal Technologies

Other noteworthy MoU were signed with Leonardo, Business France and Naval Group, highlighting the group's commitment to engaging with the European defence industry and forging strategic partnerships that strengthen the UAE's position within global value chains.

Participating at Eurosatory serves as a gateway to key international markets, offering national companies’ direct access to global buyers, investors, and decision-makers, while underscoring the UAE's commitment to advancing global defence partnerships and fostering innovation.

The UAE National Pavilion features leading experts from national entities, including engineers, product designers, and defence specialists. Visitors are invited to explore the pavilion throughout the week to discover the UAE's latest defence and security innovations, engage with senior industry leaders and defence experts, and experience the advanced solutions on display.

Eurosatory 2026 runs until 19 June at Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre. The UAE National Pavilion is located at indoor stands G415 and H415, Hall 5A, and outdoor stand EXTPE6A, Booth A190.