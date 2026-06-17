Collection of 172 Manhattan, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments will feature direct access to premium amenities

Construction already under way and due for completion in Q4 2028

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arada has begun the pre-launch phase at 100 Avenue Road, a new residential development in Swiss Cottage, a short distance from the leafy expanses of Regent’s Park and Hampstead Heath in North West London. Construction of the 172-apartment building is already under way and due to complete in the fourth quarter of 2028, marking the UAE-headquartered master developer’s first London product following its acquisition of Regal – now Arada London - in September 2025.

100 Avenue Road offers contemporary London living at its finest, combining Arada’s innovative design and upscale lifestyle offerings from the UAE with Regal’s longstanding expertise in delivering homes across the UK capital.

Located in NW3, 100 Avenue Road sits between some of London’s best-known neighbourhoods, and is the tallest building in the Swiss Cottage, Hampstead, St Johns Wood and Belsize Park area. Nearby hotspots include Hampstead Village, known for its literary and artistic heritage; Primrose Hill, renowned for its panoramic city views; and the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, with a diverse mix of residents, giving it a distinctly cosmopolitan feel.

Positioned directly above Swiss Cottage Underground station, residents can reach central London quickly via the Jubilee line, with easy onward connections to world-class academic institutions such as the London School of Economics, Imperial College London and King’s College London, as well as key business districts such as the City and Canary Wharf. South Hampstead Overground and West Hampstead Thameslink are both within walking distance, adding further convenience for professionals and families alike.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “There are very few opportunities left in London to buy into an address like this: an established, deeply connected neighbourhood where new development of this scale is exceptionally rare and where long-term capital preservation is as compelling as the lifestyle on offer. 100 Avenue Road is exactly the kind of development Arada was built to deliver, where design, amenity and location work together to create a genuinely unique product, and we look forward to welcoming the first residents in 2028.”

Homes at 100 Avenue Road range from approximately 422 sqft to 957 sqft – from Manhattan-style apartments to three-bedroom units - with each boasting a private balcony offering unrivalled views of the London skyline. The residences are offered on a 999-year leasehold basis and have been thoughtfully designed by Arada London’s award-winning in-house team, combining herringbone oak flooring throughout with underfloor heating, bespoke porcelain accessories and ambient night lighting in each bathroom. Fully equipped kitchens are finished with premium stone worktops and integrated high-end appliances, including wine coolers, washer-dryers and designer fittings throughout.

Wellness is placed at the forefront of 100 Avenue Road’s residential experience. A comprehensive selection of amenities include a swimming pool with vitality spa, sauna, steam room and dedicated treatment room, as well as a fully equipped gym, Technogym Visio Studio and Reformer Pilates studio. Residents will also benefit from a 24-hour concierge and dedicated front-of-house team, alongside exclusive access to a residents’ lounge and library, private dining room, cinema and virtual golf simulator.

Arada London is dedicated to delivering high-quality, sustainable developments tailored for urban living across the capital. With a pipeline of more than 17,000 homes, it is one of London’s leading mixed-use developers, with expertise spanning residential, student accommodation, workspace and large-scale regeneration projects.

Operating across the full lifecycle of the asset, from development and construction through to design and asset management, Arada London is committed to delivering homes that are thoughtfully designed for contemporary city living.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.



Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness, finance and hospitality.



The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia.



Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.



For more information about Arada: www.arada.com