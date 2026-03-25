Dubai, UAE — Alteryx, Inc., a leading AI-ready data analytics company, today announced the launch of an updated Alteryx Academy, reimagined to support professionals at every stage of their careers. Now available, the Alteryx Academy platform serves as a personalized hub for learning, growth, and discovery, bringing together education, credentials, and resources in a single connected experience.

As AI continues to reshape the analytics profession, 90% of analysts believe that AI will facilitate the growth of their careers. The Middle East is also poised for enormous AI talent growth, with the UAE and KSA among the strongest global markets for AI hiring, showing growth of 39% and 26% year on year. Alteryx is addressing this opportunity by refreshing its Academy as a centralized, personalized learning platform that equips professionals with the skills they need to succeed in the rapidly evolving world of AI and analytics.

With a growing global community of more than 750,000 members, Alteryx continues to invest in education and enablement for its users to help analytics professionals keep pace with rapid innovation in AI and data analytics. Designed with continuous learning at the core, the redesigned Academy experience supports everyone from those just getting started in analytics to advanced users looking to deepen their expertise. Alteryx Academy’s new design, guided pathways, and credentialing make learning easier, more practical, and rewarding. With 82% of Middle East employees saying that AI has improved their productivity, this reflects the growing need for practical learning that helps professionals keep pace with change.

“At Alteryx, we know that empowering our customers and community with the right skills is key to accelerating time to value and driving real impact,” said Bill Tabbit-Humphrey, Chief Customer Officer at Alteryx. “Continuous learning isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s essential in today’s fast-moving AI and analytics landscape. The new Alteryx Academy is designed to make upskilling intuitive and engaging, helping everyone from beginners to experts gain the confidence and knowledge they need to succeed. By prioritizing continuous learning, we’re helping the Alteryx community build practical, in-demand analytics skills that drive real impact in their roles and across their organizations.”

What’s New in the Alteryx Academy

One Connected Hub: Centralized access to all Alteryx learning content, credentials, and resources in a single destination.

Updated Design: Faster navigation, intuitive layouts, and an improved interface designed for ease of use.

Personalized Learning Pathways: Guided experiences tailored to individual goals, interests, and skill levels.

New Credentials Program: A secure, modernized way to validate Alteryx and data analytics expertise.

Extended Learning Opportunities

Alteryx Academy is also expanding access to deeper learning opportunities across its global community. In 2026, learners will gain access to new premium, hands-on courses designed to accelerate skill development and advance analytics expertise. Free foundational learning will remain available to all users, ensuring that every member can continue to build skills at their own pace. Select in-person learning opportunities will also be available at Alteryx Inspire, bringing hands-on training directly to the global analytics community.

Learn more about the newly relaunched Alteryx Academy, including what’s new today and what’s coming next.

ABOUT ALTERYX:

Alteryx is a leading AI-ready data and analytics company that powers actionable insights to help organizations drive smarter, faster decisions with data. More than 8,000 customers around the world rely on Alteryx to automate analytics, improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risk across their businesses.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.