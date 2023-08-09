Dubai, UAE - Roya Lifestyle Developments, a luxury real estate development company, announces its launch into the Dubai real estate market with a vision to reimagine opulence. Roya will develop unique living experiences where luxury meets legacy for a refined lifestyle.

Under the leadership of real estate industry professionals with over 30 years of experience, Roya Lifestyle Developments aims to redefine contemporary living by offering unparalleled luxury in the heart of the city. Roya values balancing modern advancements in architecture, and technology with timeless elegance to create opulent residences. Meaning "vision" in Arabic, Roya takes a visionary approach to harmonious living combining classic sophistication with contemporary facilities.

Roya Lifestyle Developments proudly announces its inaugural project - SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah, to bring the brand’s second standalone residences, set to open in 2026. The partnership with Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, will result in residences that offer an extraordinary lifestyle experience coupled with a playful ambience, culinary artistry, theatrical interiors, subversive design touches, and unexpected indulgences that are at the heart of every SLS.

With a focus on prime locations, meticulous design, and impeccable construction, Roya's vision is to offer properties that boast unrivaled views and upscale amenities. The proximity of locations to vibrant urban centers or serene natural surroundings, not only enhances the allure of its developments but also plays a pivotal role in elevating the long-term value of the properties.

Roya Lifestyle Developments is dedicated to redefining industry standards by emphasizing innovation, impeccable design, and an unwavering commitment to quality. With a focus on creating timeless, refined living, Roya strives to shape the future of ultra-luxury real estate and provide its customers with unparalleled experiences.

Roya Lifestyle Developments’ headquarters is located in Dubai by Sheikh Zayed Road in Al Manara. For more information, please visit www.roya.ae or call at 800-ROYA (7692)

