Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai is pleased to announce the launch of its company, Fakeeh Health Group UAE, marking a significant milestone in our journey to provide holistic, high quality and accessible healthcare. With a legacy of over 47 years of clinical excellence, research, innovation and academic integration inherited from the esteemed founders of Fakeeh Care Group in KSA, Fakeeh Health aims to redefine the healthcare landscape in the UAE and beyond.

About Fakeeh Health

Fakeeh Health brings a holistic approach to healthcare, focusing on providing high quality, accessible medical services by combining evidence-based traditional practices with advanced medical technologies. Our vision goes beyond treatment; we aim to create a comprehensive healthcare system that serves communities with unparalleled care and excellent clinical outcomes.

Dr Mazen Fakeeh, President of Fakeeh Health, said:

"At Fakeeh Health, we are building a future where healthcare is more accessible, more innovative and more compassionate. Our commitment to integrating education, research and technology into healthcare ensures that we go beyond treating disease to actively improving the quality of life for patients."

Fakeeh Health expands presence in UAE with acquisition of Medicentres Polyclinics

Fakeeh Health has announced the acquisition of Medicentres Polyclinics, a trusted network of primary care clinics located in Motor City, Jumeirah Park, Al Furjan and Dubai Silicon Oasis, from Everest Health Investments LLC. This strategic move reinforces Fakeeh Health's commitment to providing comprehensive, patient-centred care across Dubai.

Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany, Vice President of Fakeeh Health and CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Medicentres to the Fakeeh Health family. This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare services for the communities we serve".

Mr Farid Sakrani, CEO of Everest Health, adds:

"Fakeeh Health's vision and robust infrastructure will undoubtedly enhance Medicentres' ability to deliver exceptional healthcare to its patients."

With this acquisition, Fakeeh Health continues to strengthen its presence in the UAE healthcare sector and further enhances its ability to provide world-class services through Fakeeh University Hospital and the newly integrated Medicentres network.