Riyadh, KSA: Intigral, the leading provider of digital entertainment and sports in the MENA region, has participated in the Telecoms World Middle East 2023 conference held on May 30-31 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. Under the theme: Digital Transformation of Telcos for Operators & Partners, the event brought together global and regional industry leaders and experts to discuss the latest trends, address industry challenges and unlock value opportunities in the telecoms and digital ecosystems.

The event featured several discussions on the evolution of the telecoms industry and its cross-industry expansions across a range of sectors, including FinTech and Entertainment. Several sessions and round tables focused on the transformative power of Telcos-Aggregator Partnerships in the future of the telecoms industry.

Intigral’s CEO, Markus Golder gave a presentation on Telcos & OTT Aggregation, highlighting the growth of MENA’s OTT market and the role of innovative content distribution models in driving the success of Telco-OTT partnerships in the region. “The strategic advantages of collaboration between Telcos and streaming platforms are driving the growth and evolution of digital ecosystems across the region. In collaboration with telco partners, such as Orange Egypt and stc KSA among others, we offer viewers attractive bundles featuring an extended lineup of favorite linear channels and on-demand titles from top-tier networks like STARZPLAY, discovery+, Shahid, and others. Through the Master Aggregator OTT model, Intigral and its Telco partners are leveraging the former’s video expertise and the latter’s far-reaching distribution to provide an enhanced experience to MENA customers.

In a panel discussion on the potential of cross-industry collaborations in driving revenues of telecoms operators, Intigral’s Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Mrkic addressed the impact of tech-enhanced user experiences on business growth. “The accelerated growth at the telco-media intersection is unlocking new revenue streams and driving the evolution of user experience strategies while enabling a wider reach for both partners. Intigral's Master Aggregator platform consolidates content libraries while utilizing innovation to simplify content discovery and ensure viewers spend more time watching their favorite content and less time searching for it. By offering a streamlined OTT experience, telcos can successfully reduce churn, increase ARPU, and enhance customer lifetime value.”

With a team of over 200 OTT experts and more than 30 global content partnerships, Intigral has established itself as a preferred content streaming partner for telcos across the MENA region. By utilizing Intigral’s innovative master aggregator platform, Jawwy TV, telcos can deliver a full-fledged OTT service that combines the most popular content from multiple global and regional networks and content creators in one easy-to-navigate platform.

Telecoms World Middle East joins the brightest and most innovative minds across the region to interact and discuss the top telecom industry trends, from cloud-native networks and giga-speed infrastructure to the future of Customer Experience. TWME 2023 featured over 120 speakers and over 50 exhibitors, attracting more than 1500 attendees.

