New acquisition expands ISP’s portfolio to seven schools in the UAE and nine in the Middle East



Dubai (UAE): International Schools Partnership (ISP), a growing group of international private schools around the world, has acquired The English College, Dubai, an independent British curriculum school in Dubai. The acquisition is part of ISP’s ongoing plans to expand its footprint in the UAE and the wider region. H.H. Sheikh Butti Maktoum Juma AlMaktoum and his family will continue to be part of the school.



Established in 1992, with over 1,190 students from FS1 to Year 13, The English College, Dubai is a British Schools Middle East (BSME) member. The school was also recently rated ‘Very Good’ by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).



Bharat Mansukhani, ISP Divisional CEO for Middle East and Europe, said: "We are delighted to announce the acquisition of The English College in Dubai. Over the past 30 years, the school has established a remarkable reputation for its dedication to ongoing learning and maintaining high academic standards. The school's enduring legacy and strong dedication to its community align seamlessly with ISP's values, emphasizing quality and excellence while placing learning at the core. We are very enthusiastic about this new partnership and look forward to the forthcoming phase of our journey together.”

Mark Ford, Principal of The English College, Dubai, said: “The decision to partner with ISP will support the school in its next phase of growth. We are excited about the potential this partnership brings. ISP is committed to student learning and progress and, as such, will continue to develop the physical and operational infrastructure of the school so that our students progress to levels they never thought possible. With our long and strong reputation as a leading school in the UAE, The English College, Dubai will also be able to share our best practices with the other ISP schools across the region.”



The acquisition makes The English College, Dubai, the third UAE school to be added to the ISP network within the past twelve months. Globally, the group owns over 75 schools in 21 countries. The English College, Dubai, joins other ISP Schools in the Middle East, which include: The Aquila School, Nibras International School, Star International School Al Twar, Star International School Mirdif, Aspen Heights British School, Reach British School, Hamilton International School and Park House English School.



ISP will support The English College Dubai’s mission to provide a nurturing environment for students to thrive academically and personally, which will result in accelerating its trajectory of growth and success, as well as positioning the school as a leading provider of academic excellence within the community.



About The English College, Dubai:

The English College, Dubai, was established in 1992 and has become one of the most respected and highly sought-after British schools in Dubai and beyond. With over 70 different nationalities, the school provides a British Curriculum to students from FS1 to Year 13. The school offers examinations set by Pearson Edexcel, AQA and Oxford International AQA Examinations.



The English College has a very strong reputation built on its pursuit of continuous learning and high academic standards. The school is a British Schools Middle East (BSME) member and was recently rated ‘Very Good’ by the local regulatory authority in Dubai.



Located in the heart of Dubai, The English College proudly stands by its strong heritage, traditions and values, while constantly looking forward, seeking to innovate and improve at every age and stage for every child. High-quality teaching and learning and the very best pastoral care and extra-curricular provision lie at the heart of English College.



For more details, please visit www.englishcollege.ac.ae



About International Schools Partnership:



The International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a growing group of international private schools around the world, all of which aim to be the school of choice in their local area. Learning is at the heart of everything we do for our students, colleagues and parents. We are committed to getting better, all the time.



ISP was founded by an experienced team of committed educationalists and operators who have worked together over many years. ISP have now expanded to over 75 schools delivering multiple curricula and building on local brands and reputations with around 65,000 students and 9,000 staff located across 21 countries.



For more information, please visit www.internationalschoolspartnership.com

