Dubai, UAE: The International Code Council (ICC) MENA is excited to announce its debut participation in The Big 5 Saudi, taking place from February 15th to 18th, 2025 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center. This highly anticipated event will spotlight the latest innovations in construction and building technologies, with this year's theme, "Strong Foundations: From Design to Build."

This marks a significant milestone for ICC MENA as it expands its footprint in the region to support the thriving construction industry. With Saudi Arabia witnessing an unprecedented construction boom driven by Vision 2030, ICC MENA’s involvement underscores its commitment to fostering safer, more sustainable, and innovative building practices across the Kingdom and the wider region.

Commenting on ICC MENA's participation in The Big 5 Saudi, Mohamed Amer, Regional Director of Operations for ICC MENA, stated, "This marks a pivotal moment for ICC MENA as it aligns its global expertise with the Kingdom’s ambitious vision for growth and innovation. With plans to establish a branch office in Riyadh, ICC MENA is poised to be a strategic partner in shaping the future of construction in Saudi Arabia."

Saudi Arabia’s construction landscape is transforming at an accelerated pace. From mega-projects like NEOM and the Red Sea Development to infrastructure expansions in Riyadh and Jeddah, the industry demands robust standards to ensure safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

A key highlight of ICC MENA’s presence at the event is the announcement of its ongoing efforts to establish a branch office in Riyadh. This strategic move will position ICC MENA to better serve the Kingdom’s stakeholders by:

Enhancing Local Accessibility: Providing localized training, credentialing, and certification programs.

Providing localized training, credentialing, and certification programs. Facilitating Compliance: Assisting with the implementation of globally recognized codes tailored to local needs.

Assisting with the implementation of globally recognized codes tailored to local needs. Streamlining Services: Offering on-the-ground support for evaluation services, including product compliance and innovative construction technologies.

With a strong commitment to driving excellence and sustainability in the region's rapidly evolving construction sector, ICC aims to be a key partner in shaping a safer and more sustainable future. Attendees are encouraged to visit booth no. 5B01 to explore how ICC’s global expertise can enhance the construction industry's growth.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. The I-Codes, standards and solutions are trusted worldwide to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings.

More information about ICC MENA: www.iccsafe.org/mena

Middle East Media Enquiries should be directed to AllDetails:

Diane D’costa, Senior PR Account Manager

Mob: +971 (0)55 862 0112

Email: diane.dcosta@alldetails.net

Chamodi Gunawardane, Junior PR Account Manager,

Mob: +971 (0)56 2527597

Email: chamodi.gunawardena@alldetails.net