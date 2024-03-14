DUBAI: Insider, the leading AI-native platform for delivering individualized, cross-channel customer experiences, today announced 3.7X growth in the MEA & India & Pakistan in the last twelve months, and that it has unlocked a new revenue milestone globally - $200M USD CARR (Committed Annual Recurring Revenue). Recognized as an industry leader by top analysts, Insider has firmly positioned itself amongst other record-breaking SaaS legends to unlock $200M USD in CARR at extraordinary speed.

This significant financial milestone comes as a result of the company’s commitment to product excellence and customer obsession, following notable local customer wins—including Samsung, Emirates NBD, Apparel Group, Air Arabia, Vogacloset, and KOJ—and continued expansion amongst its existing MEA customer base, which includes some of the nation’s best-loved brands like Crocs, Puma, Lenovo, Birkenstock, and more.

Globally, Insider is trusted by 1,200+ of the world’s best-loved brands in industries including retail, beauty and cosmetics, fashion, travel, and automotive, like Samsung, Nike, GAP, Pizza Hut, Santander, Singapore Airlines, Lexus, and one-third of the Fortune 500 to differentiate their customer experiences and drive profitable growth while unleashing peak productivity and efficiency for their teams.

“When we founded Insider, our vision was to become the world’s most progressive and trusted technology platform for CX. Unlocking $200M USD CARR globally, and achieving 3.7X growth in the MEA, India & Pakistan are both remarkable feats demonstrating our vision is transpiring,” said Hande Cilingir, Co-Founder and CEO of Insider. “Insider is becoming a generational company and the driving force behind the growth of some of the Middle Eastern most recognized brands. Our culture of reinvention and obsession with ‘loving customer problems’, has helped us bring a fresh perspective to the most pressing challenges marketers face today. Our goal is to finally make it possible for brands to deliver a unique experience per person, forever changing the dialogue between brands and their consumers.”

The growing demand for Insider in the MEA & India & Pakistan, and globally comes as marketers prioritize customer experience as the most critical value driver and the key to retaining customers and earning their loyalty, particularly in light of the changing economic environment. Insider continues to execute against the most ambitious product roadmap in the industry to drive more value for CX and marketing professionals worldwide. Insider’s mission has always been to develop industry-first solutions that anticipate and solve marketers’ biggest frustrations and challenges before they arise, earning its reputation for being a first-mover, always incorporating the latest technologies and capabilities.

“Thanks to our innovative platform and impressive product roadmap, we’re witnessing phenomenal interest from the MEA’s leading brands and retailers,” says Ajish Pillai, Commercial Director at Insider. “Achieving 285% growth during the last 12 months, in which the MEA’s GDP remained stagnant, is a testament to our platform’s ability to help brands achieve real results.”

Insider’s growth reflects not only its progressive technology but also its team and a culture of customer obsession. This is echoed in the company’s robust 129% NRR (Net Revenue Retention) rate. Insider’s award-winning customer service and onboarding approach blends its leading product with superior support from local industry experts. New customers can expect migration to be completed quickly with zero downtime and the fastest Time To Value (TTV), 3X quicker compared to any other vendor (independently verified by users) to maximize performance against core metrics such as revenue, average order value, and customer lifetime value.

Insider solves the most fundamental problems any marketer faces today, including gaining a single view of the customer by connecting, structuring, and uniting customer data, removing the struggle of getting to know your customers. With a single view achieved, Insider makes it possible to segment with precision based on real-time behaviors or even predict intent and orchestrate journeys across the broadest number of channels, including WhatsApp, SMS, Web, Email, and App — on autopilot. All possible from a single platform that users have independently verified as the Easiest To Use, Easiest To Set Up, and Fastest To Deliver TTV (time to value) compared to any other vendor. Insider’s ready-made templates, powerful Generative AI capabilities (Sirius AITM), and single canvas view allow marketing, CRM, digital, and e-commerce teams to collaborate more effectively.

Hande Cilinigir, Co-Founder and CEO at Insider, said, “Insider has been innovating, developing, and deploying intelligent solutions in the Customer Experience and Marketing industry. Since 2014, we have employed a dedicated team of AI engineers to develop and train some of the first examples of Predictive AI and machine learning models in relation to conversion rate optimization and embed them into our earliest technologies. Our ten-year track record in predictive and conversational AI meant Insider was uniquely positioned to take advantage of the emerging popularity of generative AI in recent months, disseminating the hype to deliver tangible value for marketers within the Insider platform, removing guesswork and low-leverage tasks to increase productivity and efficiency.”

Woman-founded. 70% Women-led. Predominantly Women-owned.

Insider chose International Women’s Day to announce this revenue milestone as one of the only woman-founded, 70% women-led, and predominantly women-owned B2B SaaS Unicorns to achieve $200 Million USD in CARR. Insider continues to defy the norms, considering female-founded companies account for under 3% of venture capital funding deals involving AI (The Alan Turing Institute, 2023), and women make up just 28% of leadership positions in the Customer Experience industry globally (McKinsey & Company, 2023).

“When we started Insider, we sought not only to create a product company but to build the world's most socially progressive technology community. We wanted to prove that it was possible to create a woman-founded, woman-led company in AI and deep tech from any part of the world,” says Co-Founder and CEO of Insider, Hande Cilingir. “Companies with women on their boards tend to perform better on the stock market. Societies that educate girls and allow women to participate in decision-making are more successful. Women matter, and representation matters. When diverse perspectives and voices are brought to the table, it leads to more innovation, more inclusivity, more equity, and better outcomes for organizations, shareowners, customers, and society.”

Recent Recognition:

Insider’s momentum is recognized in its most recent milestones and recognitions, including:

Listed in the top 1% of all software companies alongside other SaaS legends like Google, Zoom, and Monday.com in the 2024 Software Awards, with the Most #1 Rankings

Insider named the #3 Best Software Company in the EMEA, by G2

Named the #1 Leader in IDC’s inaugural MarketScape: Worldwide OmniChannel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023, where Gerry Murray, Research Director, Marketing and Sales Technology at IDC, stating: “The big names in the market no longer have a decisive technological advantage, which is symptomatic of a mature market. In fact, a group of disruptors led by platforms like Insider are either at or above technical parity with the conventional solutions.”

Named the #1 Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines for the third year running. Insider received the highest scores in all three personalization use cases: Marketing (3.99/5.0), Digital Commerce (4.11/5.0), and Services and Support (3.94/5.0), achieving the highest scores of any other vendor.

Named the #1 Leader in G2’s Winter 2024 reports in more than six grids including: Mobile Marketing, Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Personalization Engines, Customer Journey Analytics, and Ecommerce Personalization, with a 100/100 user satisfaction score, the highest of any vendor.

Named #1 Leader in The Forrester Wave for CrossChannel Campaign Management 2021.

Acquired MindBehind, a Conversational AI and Commerce platform, to enhance its AI offering and lead the way for brands to engage consumers in twoway unstructured conversations across their favorite channels, like WhatsApp.

Announced its latest round of $105 Million USD, bringing its total investment to $274 Million USD, to accelerate its M&A strategy to continue acquiring exceptional product companies to further complement its technology, and drive unparalleled levels of inorganic growth.

What our customers have to say:

“11X ROI achieved with Insider’s omnichannel marketing automation.”— Digital Marketing Director at KOJ

“I have used Insider for more than 2 years in different company I can say insider is the best on CRM” — Conversion Rate Optimization Lead at Flyadeal

“Insider helped us improve our conversion rate and the overall customer experience” — Digital Marketing Leader at Toyota

Looking forward to the future

Insider will continue supporting its MEA & India & Pakistan customers with local account management and customer success teams to provide a winning combination of global expertise and local know-how. Stay tuned for more exciting news demonstrating Insider’s commitment to helping Middle Eastern marketers deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Learn more: For more information about Insider, please visit useinsider.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/useinsider