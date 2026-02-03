Saudi Arabia - Initial has launched TagPoint, a QR and Near Field Communication (NFC)-enabled solution designed to simplify and improve how facilities management service requests are raised, logged and managed across client sites.

Developed to support faster response times and improve service visibility, TagPoint enables building users and client teams to submit requests instantly via mobile, strengthening operational tracking from request to resolution.

The launch reflects increasing demand across the facilities and support services sector for mobile-first engagement, real-time responsiveness and clearer data-driven oversight of service performance.

TagPoint provides a simple, accessible way for clients to submit service requests by scanning a QR or NFC tag at the point of need using their mobile devices. Each request automatically captures structured information, including request, location and time, reducing reliance on calls and emails while enabling quicker, more accurate responses from Initial’s operations teams.

The solution has been developed in-house by Initial’s Service Operations Center to address common challenges within facilities and support services, where fragmented request channels and incomplete information can limit effective response. By standardizing how requests are raised, Initial is strengthening service responsiveness while enabling more consistent, data-led decision-making across its operations.

Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing facility management systems and operational processes, TagPoint introduces a new, streamlined way of raising requests while complementing, rather than replacing, established workflows. Requests are automatically logged and tracked, with clients receiving confirmation and completion updates to support clearer communication and increased transparency throughout the service cycle.

“TagPoint is a practical solution focused on improving how information enters our systems,” said Ricardo Pascoal, chief operating officer – facilities management, at Initial. “By capturing accurate, structured data at the source, it becomes easier for our teams to respond, prioritize work and maintain clear visibility across operations.”

Since launch, TagPoint has captured tasks across core operational services, including maintenance, cleaning, pest control and landscaping, providing clearer visibility of service demand and workload distribution and supporting more informed planning and resource allocation.

By capturing structured data at the point of request, TagPoint supports reporting and performance analysis, helping facilities teams identify trends, monitor service performance and continuously enhance service delivery.

TagPoint forms part of Initial’s ongoing focus on digital innovation, applying technology where it delivers measurable operational value to clients. The solution is being rolled out progressively across selected sites and supports a consistent, mobile-first experience across multiple services, locations and client environments.

The launch reinforces Initial’s commitment to operational clarity and service efficiency, strengthening how service requests are managed from initiation through to resolution across Saudi Arabia’s built environment. Future enhancements, including expanded location intelligence and additional digital communication channels, will further support continuous improvement in client service delivery.

