DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Rewa has officially launched its digital rent payment and rewards app across the UAE, giving tenants a simpler way to pay rent and finally get something back from their largest recurring expense. The launch follows the successful close of Rewa’s seed funding round, backed by Qatar Development Bank, Plug and Play, Neocity Invest, Startup Wise Guys, Second Century Ventures (REACH MENA), and senior executives from leading GCC real estate firms. Terms were not disclosed.

In a country where most residents rent, payments are still largely handled through cheques and manual processes. Rewa introduces a modern alternative that fits naturally into existing rental practices, without changing how rent works. Tenants can pay rent by card or bank transfer, and earn rewards automatically on every on-time payment.

Through the Rewa app, available on iOS and Android, tenants earn Rewa Points that can be redeemed with over 150 global and local partners across travel, retail, groceries, dining, and lifestyle. Points can also be applied toward future rent, utilities, or long-term housing goals with select UAE developers. The outcome is simple, the same rent, with added value.

For landlords and property managers, Rewa streamlines rent collection through automated payment tracking, digital receipts, and workflows aligned with UAE rental practices, including DLD/ Ejari-aligned processes and cheque-like safeguards. This reduces manual follow-ups, improves payment reliability, and delivers a more predictable collections experience without operational disruption.

Rewa Alliance, the company’s landlord onboarding platform, is now open to all UAE landlords and property managers. Onboarding takes minutes, with no setup fees, and has already seen early adoption across boutique landlords, mid-sized portfolios, and institutional operators.

“Rent is often the largest recurring expense in people’s lives, yet tenants in Dubai have historically received nothing in return, and still pay rent through cheques” said Ramzi Mneimneh, Founder of Rewa. “We’ve applied proven loyalty models from the airline and hotel industries to rent, creating a system that rewards tenants while improving cash flow and efficiency for landlords.”

The newly secured funding will support Rewa’s expansion across Dubai, with plans to scale across the wider UAE and into the GCC. Rewa has participated in the Dubai Land Department’s Real Estate Evolution Space (REES) innovation program and operates in alignment with UAE consumer protection and financial regulations.

“This is the Middle East’s answer to what Bilt Rewards has accomplished in the U.S” said Najib Khanafer, Co-Founder and CEO of Rewa. “Our private beta proved the demand for online rent payments and collection. Now we’re scaling nationwide and broadening the rewards network. Rent should work harder for tenants and smarter for landlords.”

The Rewa app is now available at rewa.rent, and landlords can apply to join the Rewa Alliance at rewa.rent/properties. UAE residents and property owners are encouraged to sign up today and unlock new value from every rent payment.

Rewa is a rent payment and rewards platform redefining the rent experience through a digital-first, rewards-powered platform. Rewa enables tenants to pay rent online and earn loyalty points while helping landlords streamline operations. The platform operates in full compliance with UAE rental, tenancy, and financial regulations.

