Dubai, UAE: Al Barari – A New Super-Prime Market in Motion Over the past three years, Al Barari has emerged not just as a popular Dubai residential community, but as a global benchmark for luxury residential property in the UAE and today is viewed very much as a super-prime market in motion, rivalling historic super-prime hotspots, such as Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills and Jumeirah Bay.

Al Barari’s new ultra‑luxury positioning defined by its nature‑led, wellness‑focused lifestyle, with over 60% of its 15–18 million sq. ft. master plan dedicated to themed gardens, lakes, waterways, and biodiversity, with a level of greenery unmatched in most other Dubai communities, attracting HNW residents and families seeking privacy, and investors looking for long‑term flagship homes and bespoke super-prime mansions created by top private developers.

Recent market performance re-affirms Al Barari’s rising stature with record Sales in 2025, as the experienced a “quantum jump” in villa transactions, with multiple sales exceeding AED 100 million, setting new benchmarks for ultra luxury real estate in Dubai. Properties in Al Barari have recorded an extraordinary 111% increase in values since 2022 (Source: Dubai Land Department), significantly outperforming many of the city’s more established luxury districts, with high-end, sustainability driven homes and developments such as Altissima continuing to attract international buyers.

Al Barari’s evolution into a super‑prime address is due to its truly unique proposition among Dubai’s luxury communities, characterized by vast plots and a boutique collection of luxury estates, ultra‑exclusive sub‑developments and super‑prime custom mansions, with ultra‑wealthy buyers electing for privacy, prestige, and bespoke luxury living.

This new generation of ultra‑luxury living in Dubai is drawing a distinct, international buyer profile seeking more experiential and holistic luxury living.

A Unique Super Prime Offering

One emblematic example of this luxury renovation trend is Maison Alma, a fully re-imagined custom super-prime villa that has captured the attention of global clientele, who don’t want cookie-cutter luxury, but want distinctive, custom-built homes with bespoke finishes and lifestyle-oriented spaces.

Maison Alma is a luxurious Mediterranean-style custom villa set on a 13,155 sq.ft plot with approximately 17,000 sq.ft of built-up space, offering bespoke architectural design, premium materials, world class amenities, and integrated wellness features — brought to life by Ascendas Developers.

Designed for entertainment and relaxation, the 6-bedroom mansion features a roof lounge, private swimming pool, and fully landscaped gardens, with luxurious leisure amenities including a private cinema, fully equipped gym, and a spa, ensuring a resort-like lifestyle at home, with smart home infrastructure integrated throughout.

Every detail of Maison Alma has been curated with precision, boasting premium European fixtures — Italian marble and porcelain, bespoke joinery, British luxury sanitary ware, and custom-made furniture with Italian fabrics, as well as an Italian-designed kitchen, bespoke designer lighting and spa-inspired bathrooms.

Rohit Vig and Kavin Gupta, Co-Founders of Ascendas Developers — the visionary development company behind Maison Alma — commented: “Maison Alma reflects our unwavering commitment to world class design, craftsmanship, and an elevated approach to luxury living. This villa is more than a residence; it embodies the future of bespoke homes in not just Al Barari, but Dubai, where wellness, sustainability, and architectural ingenuity converge.”

Ellie Street, Sales Director at Maria Morris Global said “Global interest in Al Barari has intensified as ultra-affluent buyers seek not just a home, but a sanctuary. Maison Alma appeals to those who value privacy, bespoke design, and an integrated lifestyle — all within one of the world’s most exclusive residential enclaves, epitomising the future of luxury investment in Dubai”.

Visionaries Behind Maison Alma

Headquartered in Dubai, with a growing presence in India, Thailand, and the UK, Ascendas Developers curates refined luxury living through visionary redevelopment and timeless design, creating bespoke villas and residences that attract the global elite.

Ascendas has successfully delivered—and continues to deliver multiple luxury villas in Al Barari, with several more scheduled for completion later this year. Its growing portfolio of bespoke villas across Dubai’s most exclusive communities, including Jumeirah Golf Estates, reflects a seamless blend of innovation and craftsmanship, with an unwavering commitment to truly custom-built luxury.

A Global Stage for Residential Expression

Today, it’s clear that Al Barari stands at the forefront of a new global narrative: luxury real estate that merges bespoke architectural design with thoughtful living, wellness and natural harmony. As world-class homes evolve beyond static spaces into immersive life environments, the rise of renovation custom mansions in Al Barari signals a shift not just in property, but in lifestyle ideals.

For connoisseurs of architecture and collectors of bespoke living experiences, Al Barari is no longer just a destination — it is a creative leader in Dubai super and ultra-prime real estate.

