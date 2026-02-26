Dubai Lynx, MENA’s premier platform for celebrating creative excellence and innovation, has announced the return of its 2026 Young Lynx Academies, marking the fourth consecutive year of its partnership with Publicis Groupe Middle East. Following a successful inaugural year, the Academy will return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 20-21 April 2026. This will be preceded by the highly anticipated edition in Dubai on 30-31 March 2026, taking place during Dubai Lynx Creativity Week.

Phi l Thomas, Chairman, Dubai Lynx, commented: “The Young Lynx Academies reflect our commitment to empowering the next generation of creative talent across MENA. Our partnership with Publicis Groupe Middle East, has been instrumental in creating a unique opportunity for emerging talent to connect, learn and refine the skills they need for success. We look forward to welcoming participants from across the region for the chance to collaborate, grow and help drive the industry forward.”

Each year the Young Lynx Academies welcome 20 young professionals from the region for a bespoke mentorship programme designed to support, challenge and elevate emerging talent. Hosted over two days, the programme features inspiring workshops with industry leaders, exclusive insights from global brands, and the chance for young talent to push their strategic and creative boundaries through a 24-hour hack competition. Under the guidance and support of Publicis Group Middle East, the Academies provide unparalleled opportunities for future leaders to thrive in the dynamic advertising and marketing landscape of MENA.

Ian Fairservice, Vice Chairman, Dubai Lynx, said: “Following a successful inaugural Academy in 2025, we are excited to announce the return of the Riyadh edition. The Academy acts as an important platform designed to support and challenge the young talent shaping the Kingdom’s creative landscape. Thank you to Publicis Group Middle East for their continued support in championing the future of the industry.”

Bassel Kakish, CEO, Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey, on partnering with Dubai Lynx for a fourth year, commented: “Our continued partnership with Dubai Lynx to host the Young Lynx Academy reflects a sustained commitment to developing the next generation of talent across the region. As technology accelerates, the true differentiator will remain human judgment and leadership. The Academy connects young people with experienced leaders, real challenges and a community that encourages growth. Hosting a MENA edition in Dubai alongside a dedicated KSA edition is part of our investment in future generations of industry leaders.”

Key Dates and Application Details

Dubai Edition: 30-31 March 2026

Riyadh Edition: 20-21 April 2026

Both editions are open to young professionals aged 30 or under with a minimum of three years of experience.

Dubai Edition: Open to participants from Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, or the UAE.

Riyadh Edition: Open to participants based in Saudi Arabia, including brands, agencies, and freelancers.

Applications are open, closing Thursday 5 March. Information on how to apply can be found at www.dubailynx.com/talent-and-training.

About Dubai Lynx

Dubai Lynx is MENA’s leading Awards for creative excellence and effectiveness, in the Middle East and North Africa. Presented by Informa, organisers of Cannes Lions, together with their regional partners, Motivate Media Group, the Dubai Lynx, is held in association with the UAE Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) and with the support of Dubai Media City (DMC). The Awards serve as the definitive benchmark for creative excellence, marketing strategy and effectiveness in MENA.

www.dubailynx.com

About Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey

Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey (ME&T) is a regional leader in marketing, communication, and digital business transformation. Through its world-class brands and the ability to architect, build and orchestrate end-to-end solutions, Publicis Groupe ME&T is uniquely positioned to help clients unlock growth in the platform world through the intersection of data, creativity, media and technology. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE but present across eight markets across the Middle East and North Africa, Publicis Groupe ME&T brings together 3,600 minds with expertise in data, technology, media, strategy, creativity and business transformation.

For more information, please visit: www.publicisgroupe.com

About LIONS

LIONS is the global platform that champions creativity and marketing effectiveness for growth. We help businesses grow through creative marketing that matters.

We know that creativity can and should be applied across the full marketing mix. Creativity is an impactful business driver - and when it's integrated with a culture of effectiveness, it's a competitive advantage.

Backed by over 150 years of experience and evidence, Cannes Lions, WARC, Effie, Contagious and Acuity - provides the global marketing industry with the definitive benchmarks, intelligence, training and tailored advice needed to grow.

LIONS is part of Informa PLC.

www.lions.co

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading international B2B events, digital services and academic research group.

We champion specialists. Through hundreds of market-leading brands, we connect people with knowledge so they can learn more, know more and do more.

We operate in over 30 countries and serve businesses and professionals working in over a dozen specialist markets.

Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

www.informa.com

