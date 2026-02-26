Dubai, UAE – As Emirates Gold enters its 34th year, the UAE-based precious metals refinery looks ahead to 2026 with a bold vision centered on expansion, innovation, and industry leadership. Built on more than three decades of refining excellence, certified standards, and institutional trust, the company is entering its next phase of growth with a clear ambition: to strengthen its position as the region’s leading minting company and gold refinery while expanding its global footprint.

Over the past 34 years, Emirates Gold has played a defining role in shaping industry benchmarks, becoming the first gold refinery in the UAE to be accredited under the UAE Good Delivery framework. Today, as one of the largest and most advanced minting and refining operations in the region, the company continues to raise standards across refining, bullion manufacturing, and secure gold distribution.

The year 2025 marked a pivotal period of momentum. Emirates Gold strengthened its direct-to-consumer presence through the launch of its exclusive retail boutique at its Jumeirah Lakes Towers refinery, offering investment grade gold and silver directly from refinery to client. In parallel, the company introduced the UAE’s first fintech-enabled Gold and Silver ATM, reinforcing its leadership in innovation by bridging physical bullion with secure digital access channels.

Looking ahead, expansion remains a central pillar of Emirates Gold’s 2026 strategy. The company is actively strengthening its footprint across India, the GCC, and key Asian markets, reinforcing strategic partnerships and distribution networks to meet growing regional demand for certified physical bullion. This expansion is supported by continued investment in operational scale, enhanced minting capacity, advanced technology, and uncompromising security standards.

As part of this forward strategy, Emirates Gold remains committed to supporting initiatives that enhance transparency, uphold the highest purity standards, and contribute to the UAE’s long-term vision for economic diversification and global financial leadership. The company’s roadmap reflects a balance between scale and precision, ensuring that growth is matched by quality, trust, and regulatory alignment.

Mr. Abhijit Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Gold, said:

“Reaching 34 years is both a milestone and a responsibility. As we move into 2026, our focus is on expanding our global presence across India, the GCC, and key Asian markets, while reinforcing our position as the region’s leading minting and refining company. We are building smarter, more accessible, and more resilient gold solutions that combine scale with integrity. Our objective is not only growth, but sustained leadership that strengthens confidence in the gold industry across borders.”

As Emirates Gold enters its next chapter, the company remains firmly positioned at the forefront of the region’s precious metals ecosystem, combining expansion, innovation, and institutional credibility to shape the future of bullion markets in the UAE and beyond.