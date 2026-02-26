Investor demand was geographically diversified, with 67 percent from MENA, 22 percent from Europe, and 8 percent from Asia, reflecting broad international participation.

Total outstanding value of Fixed Income securities currently listed on Nasdaq Dubai have reached USD 147.9 billion, underscoring the exchange’s scale and its role as a leading regional hub for fixed income and regulatory capital instruments

Dubai, UAE – Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the listing of USD 500 million in Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital securities issued by Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, rated A3 by Moody’s, and A by S&P and Fitch, all with a stable outlook.

The transaction attracted significant demand from regional and international investors, with the orderbook peaking at USD 2.1 billion. The issuance was priced at a coupon of 6.25 percent per annum, tightened from initial guidance. Investor demand was geographically diversified, with 67 percent of orders from the MENA region, 22 percent from Europe and 8 percent from Asia.

Mashreq’s issuance reflects sustained investor confidence in the bank’s strong credit fundamentals and prudent capital management. The transaction marks Mashreq’s return to the bond markets following its Sukuk issuance in April 2025 and strengthens its Tier 1 capital position. Additional Tier 1 instruments enable banks to reinforce regulatory buffers while continuing to support lending and growth.

Further, the issuance marks the first UAE bank capital transaction of 2026. Regional fixed income markets have opened the year with renewed momentum, led by strong investor appetite for bank capital instruments and disciplined balance sheet optimisation across the GCC banking sector. The listing on Nasdaq Dubai reflects this broader trend, highlighting the depth of liquidity available to high quality UAE issuers and the continued evolution of subordinated capital markets in the region.

To mark the listing, Salman Hadi, Mashreq’s Group Head of Treasury and Global Markets, rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai, alongside Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), and senior representatives from both organizations.

Ahmed Abdelaal, Mashreq’s Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are encouraged by the exceptional investor appetite for this issuance, which reflects enduring confidence in Mashreq's financial strength, strategic vision, and growth potential. Securing substantial oversubscription in a volatile environment demonstrates disciplined execution and establishes a strong capital foundation to fuel the bank's growth ambitions.”

Salman Hadi, Mashreq’s Group Head of Treasury and Global Markets, who led the AT 1 issuance commented: “Closing this listing on Nasdaq Dubai underscores the strength of our engagement with global capital markets. The strong demand and quality of the investor base reflect confidence in our credit fundamentals, prudent capital management, and long-term strategy. This transaction reinforces our commitment to maintaining a resilient balance sheet while supporting sustainable growth and value creation for our stakeholders.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and DFM, said: “Mashreq’s ability to achieve tighter pricing while maintaining strong investor demand reflects both the strength of its credit profile and the continued depth of appetite for UAE bank capital. Transactions such as this demonstrate that regional financial institutions are approaching capital markets in a disciplined manner, with investors responding positively to well-positioned issuers. It also highlights the maturity of the UAE’s Fixed Income capital market, where banks are actively managing capital structures while engaging a broad international investor base.”

With this issuance, the total outstanding value of Mashreq’s securities listed on Nasdaq Dubai has reached USD 1 billion, reinforcing the bank’s long-standing engagement with international debt capital markets through the exchange. Overall, the total value of outstanding debt securities listed on Nasdaq Dubai has reached USD 147.9 billion, underscoring its role as a leading regional hub for fixed income and bank capital instruments.

The continued growth of AT1 and other regulatory capital instruments signals the increasing maturity and resilience of regional fixed income markets. As regional banks continue to access capital markets to reinforce balance sheets and fund growth, Nasdaq Dubai remains a key venue for disciplined capital issuance, connecting UAE institutions with a broad international investor base.

About Mashreq:

Mashreq is a leading financial institution headquartered in Dubai, serving individuals, entrepreneurs, corporates, and institutions across the UAE and key regional and international markets. With a heritage spanning nearly six decades, Mashreq combines digital-first innovation with deep relationship banking across retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global markets, transaction banking, Islamic banking, wealth management, and treasury. The bank delivers secure, advanced, and customer-centric experiences while actively driving the transition toward a sustainable economy. Through a robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, Mashreq is committed to facilitating sustainable finance, fostering responsible operations, and delivering positive societal impact.

With an extensive international footprint spanning the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Pakistan, Türkiye, India, the UK, the US, and Hong Kong, Mashreq seamlessly connects regional businesses with global markets while maintaining deep local expertise.

Guided by its core purpose to help customers Rise Every Day, Mashreq partners with clients to navigate change, unlock sustainable growth opportunities, and achieve long-term success.

For more information, please visit: www.mashreq.com For media inquiries, please contact: media@mashreq.com

About Nasdaq Dubai:

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS). The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

For further information, please contact:

Noora Al Soori

Communications and Public Relations

Dubai Financial Market

E: nalsoori@dfm.ae

Shruti Choudhury

Associate Director

Edelman Smithfield

E: dfmedelmansmithfield@edelman.com