Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Esterad Investment Co. B.S.C. (“Esterad” or the “Company”) (Trading Code: ESTERAD) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 (the “Quarter”) and the full year ended 31 December 2025 (the “Year”), delivering solid growth in profitability and reinforcing the Company’s strategic momentum across its diversified investment platform.

Net Profit attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 stood at BD 4,034,571, compared to BD 3,810,244 in the same quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 6%. Earnings per share for the quarter amounted to 25 Fils, compared with 24.8 Fils in Q4 2024. Total Comprehensive Income attributable to shareholders for the quarter reached BD 4,057,469, compared with BD 3,687,402 in the corresponding period of 2024, an increase of 10%. Total Income for the quarter was BD 5,109,911, compared to BD 5,543,476 in Q4 2024.

For the full year ended 31 December 2025, Net Profit attributable to shareholders increased to BD 6,746,767, compared to BD 6,133,826 for the year ended 31 December 2024, reflecting growth of 10%. Earnings per Share for the year stood at 41.80 Fils, compared with 39.90 Fils in 2024. Total Comprehensive Income attributable to shareholders amounted to BD 6,934,283, compared to BD 5,379,133 in the previous year, an increase of 29%. Total Income for the year reached BD 11,354,218, compared to BD 12,975,401 in 2024. Total Equity attributable to shareholders as of 31 December 2025 stood at BD 48,345,942, compared to BD 43,377,483 as of 31 December 2024, an increase of 11%. While total assets stood at BD 81,020,578 as at year-end 2025, compared to BD 93,100,840 as at 31 December 2024, a decrease of 13%.

Commenting on the results, Mr Nabeel Noorudin, Board Chairman of Esterad, stated: “Our full-year results reflect a year of disciplined execution and strategic repositioning for Esterad. The growth in net profitability during the fourth quarter and across 2025 underscores the strength and resilience of our diversified investment platform, as well as our prudent and selective approach to capital deployment. Throughout the year, we remained focused on strengthening our core foundations, enhancing governance frameworks, and positioning Esterad for scalable regional expansion through the launch of Esterad Capital.”

He added: “The establishment of our DFSA-licensed platform in the DIFC marks a significant milestone, enhancing Esterad’s regional presence within a globally recognised financial centre. This step unlocks new channels of capital, strengthens our relationships with international partners, and enables us to pursue new investment opportunities. Supported by disciplined exits and high-quality acquisitions across real estate and private equity, we have reinforced Esterad’s trajectory toward sustainable value creation, underpinned by prudent capital allocation, robust oversight and long-term strategic clarity.”

He concluded by saying, “As a result of the Company’s success, stability and strength of earnings, the Board of Directors recommended the distribution of cash dividends of 15% of the capital, equivalent to 15 fils per equity share for the fiscal year 2025, with a total amount of BD 2,422,159 for shareholders registered for the shareholders registered with the company on the record date. However, this recommendation is subject to the approvals of the regulatory authorities and shareholders at the Annual General Meeting’’.

For his part, Mr Ahmed Abdulrahman, Chief Executive Officer of Esterad, stated: “The fourth quarter capped a year of strong operational progress and financial performance. Our results reflect the combined impact of disciplined portfolio management, selective capital deployment, and the successful execution of value-accretive transactions across our core investment verticals. These outcomes underscore the resilience of our diversified platform and the tangible impact of our strategic repositioning efforts throughout the year.”

He continued: “During the quarter, three funds were successfully launched across the Group’s licensed asset management platforms, Esterad Capital and Esterad Bank. These managed funds acquired investments in a travel center in the United States, a domestic commercial real estate asset and a specialised healthcare facility, representing a leading specialised ophthalmology centre in Bahrain. These transactions demonstrate our ability to originate unique, differentiated opportunities, structure investments with downside protection, and align capital deployment with resilient and income-generating sectors that support long-term stability and growth.”

The CEO added: “In parallel with deploying capital into new opportunities, the Group continued to actively realise value across its portfolio, including the notable exit of a labour camp investment in the UAE. The transaction generated significant liquidity for the Group and provided additional resources to focus on its strategic growth opportunities. With a strengthened platform, enhanced regional presence, and a disciplined investment philosophy, Esterad is well-positioned to sustain positive momentum and deliver consistent, long-term returns to shareholders.”

About Esterad Investment Company

Esterad Investment Co. B.S.C. (“Esterad”) is a leading investment firm and one of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s oldest established institutions. Founded in 1973 and listed on the Bahrain Bourse, Esterad has pioneered investments into key national projects and industries and has a long and proven track record of making secure investments in a variety of assets, regionally and internationally. Esterad’s investment divisions include Real Estate, Private Equity and Public Market investments. The Company invests proprietary capital across a broad spectrum of real estate assets in lucrative locations and sought-after destinations. It also leverages its extensive experience and expertise in multi sector private equity, investing in diversified industries including Infrastructure, Technology, F&B, Services, and Real Estate across the GCC. Esterad’s Public Instruments division invests capital in both equities and fixed income securities in Bahrain as well as in regional and global markets. With an ambition rooted in transformative investments in Bahrain and beyond, Esterad’s world class management team selects investments based on stringent risk parameters, and the value it can add for shareholders, and the economies and societies in which it operates and serves.

