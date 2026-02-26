Dubai — The Trade Desk, the world’s leading independent advertising technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with AiOO, a programmatic technology platform for digital out-of-home (DOOH) and retail media. For the first time, media buyers can access AiOO’s digital-out-home and retail media inventory in the Middle East region via The Trade Desk’s omnichannel demand-side platform.

“In a region defined by world-class physical infrastructure and a rapidly evolving retail landscape, it’s never been more important for brands to connect digital precision and the physical world for their advertising campaigns,” said Terry Kane, Managing Director, Middle East & Africa, The Trade Desk. “We’re entering an exciting new era where the industry is embracing the benefits of data-driven advertising with more transparent measurement outcomes. Our partnership with AiOO strengthens access to premium DOOH and retail media inventory across the region, with improved transparency, measurement and performance outcomes for advertisers.”

The partnership with AiOO further expands The Trade Desk’s programmatic reach in MENA and underscores its commitment to unlock the region’s premium inventory and enable advertisers to reach audiences at scale through data-driven decisions with the precision and transparency they now demand. Advertisers using The Trade Desk’s platform can now target high-value audiences across AiOO’s vast inventory of digital-out-of-home and retail media.

“Our integration with The Trade Desk represents a meaningful step forward for programmatic out-of-home and retail media,” said Hammad Benjelloun, CEO of AiOO. “For the first time, media buyers can activate real-time audience intelligence directly within their DSP workflows, bringing the precision, accountability, and performance logic of digital programmatic into physical spaces. This is a key milestone in making OOH media measurable, predictable, and repeatable at scale.”

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners help ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About AiOO

AiOO is an AI-powered audience intelligence and programmatic technology platform for Digital Out-of-Home and retail media. By combining edge AI, real-time audience targeting, and a native Supply-Side Platform (SSP), AiOO enables data-driven, performance-oriented advertising across physical environments. AiOO’s technology turns screens and venues into intelligent media assets — making out-of-home advertising measurable, predictable, and repeatable.

Media Enquiries

Anne Bleeker | In2 Consulting

anne@in2consulting.com

+971 56 6030886