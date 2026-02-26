Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group”), a leading global financial services provider with over $3.5 trillion in assets serviced, announces today that it has been recognized by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) at the PIF Private Sector Forum. The recognition reflects Apex Group’s contribution to economic localization initiatives in Saudi Arabia and its support for sustainable private sector growth aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

Christiane El Habre, Regional Managing Director, Middle East, said:

“This recognition highlights Apex Group’s long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and our belief in the Kingdom’s transformation story. We are proud to support an ecosystem built on innovation, strong governance, and global standards while contributing to sustainable economic growth.”

Zafar Khan, CEO, Apex KSA, added:

“This milestone underscores the strength of our partnerships and the confidence placed in Apex Group as a strategic enabler of private sector investment. We look forward to expanding our presence and continuing to deliver institutional-grade asset servicing solutions that support Vision 2030. We remain focused on deepening our collaboration and contributing to long‑term value creation in the Kingdom.”

