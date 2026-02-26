Dubai, U.A.E: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd (“DAE”) announced today that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Macquarie AirFinance Limited (“MAF”) for an approximate enterprise value of US$7 billion.

The combined company will have a pro forma fleet of 1,029 owned, managed and committed aircraft and will serve 191 airline customers in 79 countries. Narrowbody aircraft will represent approximately 70% of the combined fleet. DAE is expected to welcome 37 new airline customers to its portfolio on completion, including airline customers in 7 new country exposures.

The transaction will be prudently funded with a combination of debt and equity to support our current investment grade credit ratings and our objective of being upgraded following the doubling of the franchise over the last 18 months.

Commenting on the transaction, Khalifa AlDaboos, Managing Director of DAE, stated, “This transaction demonstrates the shareholder’s long-standing commitment to making DAE one of the world’s most preeminent aircraft leasing companies. This transaction continues DAE’s tradition of acquiring established platforms and fleets that are franchise enhancing in nature and represent exceptional shareholder value.”

Commenting on the transaction, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, stated, “We are thrilled at this opportunity to bring the fleet and people of MAF into our fold and create a bigger, stronger, more diversified, and well-capitalized aircraft leasing company. Our increased scale and presence, along with an enhanced order book, will allow us to serve an additional number of customers with competitively priced offerings that reflect the synergies associated with our new scale. Our industrial-strength platform will effortlessly handle the onboarding of this transaction which, when completed, will more than double DAE’s fleet size compared to year-end 2024.”

This transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors of DAE. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

DAE was advised by Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP and KPMG.

About DAE

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: DAE Capital and DAE Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE serves over 200 airline customers in over 80 countries from six office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Amman, Singapore, Miami, and Seattle.

DAE Capital is an award-winning aircraft lessor with an owned, managed, and committed fleet of approximately 700 Airbus, ATR, and Boeing aircraft, with a fleet value of US$25 billion. DAE Engineering provides regional MRO services to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility in Amman, Jordan, accommodating up to 24 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 16 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 30 regulators globally.

More information can be found on the company’s web site at www.dubaiaerospace.com.

