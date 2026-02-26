IDEMIA Public Security, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, and Elenium, a global leader in aviation self-service automation, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to transform air travel through the next wave of innovation, enabling airports and airlines to elevate the experience offered along the entire journey.

The partnership combines Elenium's self-service automation platform with IDEMIA Public Security's biometric passenger processing and baggage identification technologies to:

Create a unified identity layer across every airport touchpoint, from checkin and bag drop, through security, to airline and airport lounge access and boarding

Digitalize and automate baggage management processes through the use of AI powered identification solutions

The result is an overall improved efficiency coupled to a faster, contactless airport experience for passengers, from curb to gate.

Together, Elenium and IDEMIA Public Security are redefining how airports balance efficiency, security and passenger experience at scale.

Elenium's self-service technologies have accelerated the journeys of more than 1.7 billion passengers worldwide. The company's philosophy is simple: automation should work for travellers, not the other way around. Delivered through a high-performance, cloud-first architecture and integrated with IDEMIA Public Security's advanced capabilities in AI, biometrics and computer vision, these technologies reduce congestion and enable intuitive passenger flows that elevate the traveler experience while optimizing airport, airline and ground operations.

Building on IDEMIA’s global leadership in secure identity and border management, supporting more than one billion travelers annually across 250+ airports, the partnership provides airports and airlines with a unified, scalable framework that simplifies integration within common-use environments and accelerates modernization across global networks.

The MoU formalizes a shared commitment to digitalize air travel, improve journeys, all while maintaining the highest standards of privacy, security, and regulatory compliance.

Aaron Hornlimann, Co-founder and CEO of Elenium, said the partnership represents a major milestone for aviation:

"By combining IDEMIA Public Security's world-leading technologies with Elenium's high-performance automation, we're creating the most secure and seamless airport experiences in the world. True self-service means technology does the work — not passengers. Together, we're building a future where we accelerate how passengers move through terminals effortlessly, safely and with complete confidence."

Tim Ferris, Global Head, Travel and Transport, IDEMIA Public Security, said the partnership marks a significant step forward for secure and inclusive global travel:

"This partnership brings together two organizations committed to delivering safer travel that is accessible, secure, and inclusive and private by design. Elenium's proven automation capabilities, paired with IDEMIA Public Security's solutions, will deliver a unified, world-class solution that airports, airlines and passengers can depend on."

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 12,500 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.

IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access, and citizen protection.

For more information, please visit www.idemia.com/.

About Elenium

Elenium's mission is to make travel effortless through intuitive, elegant and efficient automation. Its self-service technologies are deployed by more than 45 airlines and 35 airports worldwide, improving the travel experience for over 1.7 billion passengers to date.