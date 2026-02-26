Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SentinelOne, the AI-native security leader, unveiled new identity offerings designed to secure human identities, as well as the rapid rise of AI agent and non-human identities in the workplace.

Identity attacks have long been a tactic of choice for nation-state operators and cybercriminals alike. And the focus of security and identity companies has largely been on stopping such attacks at the gate: the authentication and permissions layer. Yet such attacks continue to occur, as threat actors fine tune tactics, techniques and processes (TTPs) designed to bypass such defenses. A threat actor that logs into a system as an authorized employee and uses IT sanctioned tools for lateral movement and exfiltration can cause significant harm without ever being noticed. The rise of agentic agents that execute autonomous work adds a new dimension to identity-related risks, as such agents are entrusted to interact with systems and take action without human intervention.

SentinelOne’s approach is designed to stop identity attacks by following a single core principle: authorization alone is not sufficient. Access must be continuously validated and, when necessary, withdrawn at runtime. Whether on the endpoint, in the browser or within an AI workflow, execution must remain bounded by real-time behavioral guardrails.

“The rise of AI as autonomous, non-human identities is expanding the attack surface and creating new governance challenges. Identity risk no longer begins and ends at authentication, and attackers are increasingly operating within authorized workflows,” said Jeff Reed, CTO of SentinelOne. “SentinelOne is uniquely positioned to lead this evolution with our AI-native platform that was built to correlate identity, endpoint, and workload signals, enabling security teams to analyze behavioral intent and autonomously contain both human and machine-driven misuse as it unfolds.”

New Identity Portfolio: One Platform, One Execution Fabric

Modern identity attacks unfold across browsers, endpoints, AI tools, and automated workloads. Securing authorized paths requires continuous validation across all of them. Traditional identity platforms were designed for human users and static service accounts, not autonomous agents executing and disappearing in milliseconds. While human identity requires continuous verification of user authenticity, non-human identity requires continuous validation of intent through behavior. Authorization alone cannot provide that validation, and agent behavior can deviate from its defined function.

SentinelOne’s new Singularity Identity offering and platform architecture is built for this evolution. Grounded in execution, SentinelOne delivers end-to-end visibility and response across both human and non-human activity:

Singularity Identity provides critical context for who or what is acting

Prompt Security surfaces misuse within the browser and AI tools

Singularity Endpoint validates behavior at the system level

Together, these innovations position SentinelOne to lead the shift toward execution‑based security and provide organizations with the behavioral intelligence and autonomous containment required for modern defense.

As legitimate access increasingly becomes the attack surface and automation accelerates machine-driven activity, enterprise resilience depends on securing execution itself at machine speed. SentinelOne is transforming identity from a static gate into a dynamic engine of behavioral assurance, ensuring that every action across the enterprise can be validated, trusted and when necessary, terminated in real time.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments— trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.