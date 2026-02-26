transport logistic Middle East, together with air cargo Middle East and project cargo Middle East, creating a high-level environment for networking and business opportunities in logistics

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: dmg events is partnering once again with Messe München to bring the globally recognized transport logistic brand to Saudi Arabia for the first time. The inaugural transport logistic Middle East, together with air cargo Middle East and project cargo Middle East, will take place from 28 - 30 September 2026 at the Riyadh Front 2.

The event, licensed by Messe München and organized by dmg events, marks the introduction of an internationally established logistics trade exhibition to one of the world’s fastest-growing trade regions, connecting international expertise with the Middle East and Saudi Arabia’s ambitious infrastructure, industrial development and expanding logistics network. This launch provides a strategic space for decision-makers across the logistics and supply chain ecosystem to meet, collaborate and create tangible business opportunities.

Building on an international legacy

Founded in Munich, transport logistic has grown into the leading international trade industry event for logistics, mobility, IT and supply chain management. Its flagship event in Munich is recognized worldwide for high-level networking, comprehensive market coverage and decision-maker density. Over decades, the brand has expanded worldwide while maintaining its strategic roots in Munich, providing a proven blueprint for successful international editions, including the Middle East launch.

Saudi Arabia’s logistics landscape

Saudi Arabia is rapidly positioning itself as a regional and international logistics hub, supported by large-scale infrastructure investments, e-commerce growth and industrial expansion. Leveraging its strategic geographic position, which links Asia, Europe and Africa, offers a competitive advantage that is accelerating the sector’s growth. With policy reform, infrastructure modernization, and private sector investment all accelerating, hosting the event in the Kingdom is timely and a strategic choice.

The Kingdom’s logistics market was valued at $136.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $198.9 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.5% (Source: Saudi Logistics – Euro Group Consulting). The freight and logistics segment alone is expected to grow from $28.68 billion in 2026 to $37.82 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.69% (Source: Mordor Intelligence). Growth is underpinned by policy reforms, streamlined customs processes, special economic zones, major port expansions, rail corridors, industrial cities and increasing adoption of digital logistics solutions.

A single comprehensive sector gathering

The event will cover the full logistics spectrum, including logistics & freight forwarding, air cargo, project cargo, maritime logistics & ports, rail & multimodal transport, logistics IT & digital solutions and infrastructure & industrial projects.

Commenting on the launch edition, Stefan Rummel, CEO of Messe München, said: “With transport logistic Middle East and air cargo Middle East, we are expanding our globally established platform into a region of growing strategic importance for global trade. Following the successful launches of IFAT and bauma, this marks our third major event in the region. Together with dmg events as a strong and experienced partner in the market, we are combining international brand strength with deep regional expertise to create a high-level platform for decision-makers and sustainable business growth for both exhibitors and visitors.”

“Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector is entering a decisive growth phase, driven by infrastructure expansion, industrial development and sectoral priorities. As one of the most established exhibition organizers in the Kingdom, with a strong track record of delivering large-scale, high-impact trade events, we are proud to bring transport logistic Middle East to the region in collaboration with Messe München. This launch builds on the success of our Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo and strengthens our long-term commitment to the Kingdom. By combining Messe München’s global brand and international reach with our deep local knowledge, relationships and operational expertise in Saudi Arabia, we are creating a strong, sector-wide collaborative space that connects global suppliers with regional buyers and enables meaningful business growth for both exhibitors and visitors,” said Matt Denton, President, dmg events.

The events will attract decision-makers and executives from across the logistics value chain, including freight forwarders, airlines, ports and terminal operators, EPC contractors, government authorities and free zone operators.

For more information, please visit www.transportlogistic-middleeast.com.

About transport logistic exhibitions

The international network of transport logistic exhibitions spans four continents. Alternating with the world’s leading trade fair transport logistic in Munich, transport logistic China is held biennially in Shanghai. logitrans International Transport Logistics Exhibition takes place annually in Istanbul. In the United States transport logistic Americas is organized alongside air cargo Americas. Since November 2023, transport logistic Southeast Asia has been held every two years in Singapore. The portfolio will further expand with the launch of transport logistic Middle East in autumn 2026.

Air cargo is a key pillar of all events. In Munich, air cargo Europe is the world’s largest gathering of air cargo professionals. air cargo China, air cargo Southeast Asia and air cargo Middle East are integral parts of their respective Asian exhibitions. In addition, air cargo India and air cargo Africa expand into multimodal industry gatherings under the transport logistic India and transport logistic Africa brands. At selected shows, the portfolio is further complemented by a dedicated project cargo segment, to specifically address the maritime sector with tailored, customer-focused solutions.

About Messe München

As one of the world’s leading trade fair organizers, Messe München presents the world of tomorrow at around 90 trade fairs worldwide. These include twelve of the world’s leading trade fairs such as bauma, BAU, IFAT and electronica. Messe München’s portfolio comprises trade fairs for capital and consumer goods, as well as for new technologies. Together with its 1,300 employees in the group and associated companies, it organizes trade fairs in China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand and the USA. With an international network of affiliated companies and foreign representatives, Messe München is active worldwide. Each year, more than 150 events attract around 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors in Germany and abroad. This makes Messe München an important economic engine that generates billions in purchasing power.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of trade magazines and information services. We aim to create dynamic marketplaces to connect businesses with the right communities to accelerate their growth in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.

With a presence in over 30+ countries and organizing over 100+ events each year, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 650,000 attendees and delegates annually, we organize events in the construction, hospitality, food & beverages, interiors & design, energy, coatings, entertainment and transportation sectors.

To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada and Singapore. By being on the ground, we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees.

Our flagship events include Big 5 Global, The Hotel Show, INDEX, ADIPEC and Gastech. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com. Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk)