Manama, Bahrain – Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced that Lu Daopei Medical (“LDP”), a portfolio company of the Investcorp China Pre-IPO Healthcare Fund, has partnered with Florence Nightingale Hospital Group in Turkey to establish the MENA region’s first dedicated CAR-T stem cell therapy center focused on the treatment of severe leukemia, including pediatric cases.

The partnership brings world-class CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell) therapy, developed and refined in China, to the Middle East for the first time. CAR-T therapy is an advanced form of immunotherapy that modifies a patient’s own immune cells to more effectively recognize and eliminate cancer cells. This highly personalized treatment has shown promising results in treating certain aggressive blood cancers and provides an alternative option for patients, particularly children, who have exhausted conventional options such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy and bone marrow transplantation.

Founded in 2001 by renowned hematology expert Dr. Lu Daopei, LDP has grown into one of China’s largest specialist hematology hospital groups, with deep expertise in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, CAR-T therapies and complex blood disorders. Through the partnership, LDP aims to create capacity for up to 200 CAR-T treatments annually, with plans to expand into broader oncology applications over time.

Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp, commented: “We are proud to support Lu Daopei Medical’s partnership with Florence Nightingale Hospital Group to bring advanced CAR-T cell therapy to the region. This initiative reflects our commitment to backing innovative healthcare companies that deliver meaningful impact, by expanding access to cutting-edge treatment options for patients who need them most.”

Duncan Zheng, Head of Investcorp China and Deputy Head of Emerging Markets Private Equity added: “The launch of the center demonstrates the strength of cross-border collaboration and our ability to support portfolio companies in transferring proven clinical innovation into new markets. We see significant potential to further expand access to these therapies across the region as demand for specialized oncology care continues to grow.”

Investcorp continues to support LDP’s broader international growth strategy, including identifying additional partners to extend access to these therapies across the GCC, alongside its continued expansion into Southeast Asia, Latin America and Central Asia.

The establishment of the CAR-T center strengthens regional healthcare infrastructure, reduces the need for patients to travel abroad for treatment and positions the Middle East as an emerging hub for next-generation cell therapy and oncology care.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments across four asset classes: Private Equity (mid market buyouts, growth investments, and GP staking), Real Assets (real estate and infrastructure), Credit (CLOs, broadly syndicated loans and structured credit, and middle market direct lending), and Liquid Strategies (absolute return investments and insurance asset management).

Since its inception in 1982, Investcorp has focused on generating attractive returns for its clients and creating sustainable long term value by employing a disciplined investment process, leveraging deep sector expertise, and drawing on the resources of a global platform.

Investcorp invests its own capital alongside its clients, aligning interests across its investment strategies, and is committed to responsible investing and sustainable value creation within portfolio companies and the communities in which it operates.

Today, Investcorp manages approximately US$60 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. The firm operates from 14 offices across the United States, Europe, the GCC, and Asia – including India, China, Japan, and Singapore – and employs approximately 500 professionals representing over 50 nationalities worldwide.

