Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH–Bahrain), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom, has announced the completion of the full certification process for the Electricity and Water Authority’s (EWA) Direct Debit service, in cooperation with BENEFIT, reflecting its commitment to customer convenience as the first bank in Bahrain to complete this process, and reiterating its continuous efforts to expand the range of digital services available to its clients.

This service offers customers a modern and secure way to automatically pay their electricity and water bills by linking their bank accounts with the BenefitPay App. Customers will complete a Direct Debit agreement with EWA, after which they will be able to review and approve the mandate authorisation via the BenefitPay App, ensuring a secure and streamlined digital approval process. This system will help reduce reliance on the previously adopted manual approvals and will provide a more seamless, convenient and fully digital experience, in line with the highest security and quality standards.

On this occasion, Mr.Samih Abutaleb, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer – Technology & Operations at Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, commented: “We are delighted to collaborate with the Electricity and Water Authority and BENEFIT in the launch of the Direct Debit service via BenefitPay, which represents a significant step forward in simplifying financial services for our customers and enhancing their daily convenience.”

Mr. Abutaleb added: “This initiative marks an important milestone in the bank’s digital transformation journey, as it provides customers with a secure, flexible and reliable payment experience while reducing traditional procedures. It also supports the Kingdom’s drive towards the digitisation and streamlining of financial services, and reaffirms our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that achieve the highest levels of efficiency and satisfaction, in line with our approach based on beyond horizons.”

This development reflects KFH–Bahrain’s commitment to offering innovative solutions that simplify customers’ everyday lives and enhance their convenience, in consistency with the bank’s strategy to support the Kingdom’s digital transformation. The initiative also represents a qualitative addition to ongoing efforts to strengthen the efficiency of financial and governmental services and highlights the bank’s leading role in accelerating the adoption of smart banking solutions.

Through this milestone, KFH–Bahrain continues to strengthen its position as a leader in developing advanced banking solutions that support the Kingdom’s comprehensive digital transformation. The bank reaffirms its strong commitment to working alongside its strategic partners to provide modern services that elevate customer experiences and keep pace with their future aspirations.

For the latest updates on Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, its initiatives, and digital services, please visit www.bh.kfh.com or follow the official Instagram account @kfh.bahrain.