The Ministry of Education has formally approved the International Kangaroo Mathematics Competition (IKMC), bringing the global mathematics initiative under its umbrella and initiating a nationwide rollout across the United Arab Emirates.

The Ministry has authorized the issuance of a circular inviting all schools and educational institutions in the UAE to participate. Following this directive, local education authorities including KHDA, ADEK, SPEA, and other regulatory bodies have begun circulating invitations to schools within their respective jurisdictions.

The International Kangaroo Mathematics Competition is conducted annually in more than 110 countries, engaging approximately seven million students worldwide. Established over 35 years ago under the framework of the Association Kangourou Sans Frontières (AKSF), the initiative has grown into one of the largest school-based academic events globally.

Unlike many traditional mathematics contests that emphasize elimination and ranking, IKMC is structured as an inclusive academic experience. It is open to all students from Grades 1 to 12, regardless of academic standing. The competition format focuses on logical reasoning, pattern recognition, and creative problem-solving, aiming to foster confidence and intellectual curiosity rather than academic pressure.

By endorsing IKMC under its umbrella, the Ministry of Education signals its commitment to strengthening mathematics engagement at a national level. The initiative aligns with the UAE’s broader vision of cultivating analytical thinking skills, promoting STEM literacy, and preparing students for participation in a knowledge-based economy.

The UAE rollout will be coordinated by ThinkTanks Child Skills Development L.L.C., the authorized national member of AKSF. Schools will host the competition internally, ensuring accessibility for students across different curricula and educational systems.

“The significance of this milestone lies not only in global participation numbers,” said Abdul Basit Khan, National Director of ThinkTanks UAE, “but in the philosophy behind the initiative. Kangaroo Mathematics is not designed to filter students. It is designed to encourage them — to help students experience mathematics as a creative and engaging discipline.”

Participation in IKMC 2026 is open to all students enrolled in Grades 1–12 in participating schools, reinforcing the initiative’s inclusive approach. The competition will take place in April 2026, with schools managing registrations internally.

Through this collaboration, UAE students join a global academic movement that spans continents, cultures, and curricula, reinforcing the country’s continued integration into international educational frameworks.