It will focus on the supply of remote weapon stations to the UAE and priority international markets

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The UAE's EDGE Group and Spain's EM&E Group have signed an agreement to explore the establishment of a UAE-based joint venture, supported by a commercial pipeline of approximately USD 1.5 billion. The signing took place yesterday at EM&E Group’s headquarters, during an event attended by the UAE Ambassador to Spain, H.E. Saleh Ahmad Salem Alzaraim Alsuwaidi.

Under this agreement signed by Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, and Fernando Fernández, CEO of EM&E Group, the Spanish company will provide the latest technology in advanced remote weapon stations to the UAE and other international markets, with plans to expand into co-development of additional defence systems through the future UAE-based joint venture.

The new company would establish a skilled workforce in the UAE spanning sales, engineering, and programme management, creating high-value employment opportunities in advanced defence technologies and enabling co-development of future systems and adaptation of existing ones.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE Group said: “This partnership with EM&E Group strengthens our position in priority markets and accelerates our capabilities in advanced weapon systems. European defence expertise combined with EDGE's broad range of air, land, and maritime platforms creates significant competitive advantage for our customers. This framework establishes a clear path toward deeper industrial cooperation with Spain's defence sector and positions the UAE as a hub for next-generation defence technology development.”

Fernando Fernández, CEO of EM&E Group, said: “This strategic alliance with EDGE represents a fundamental milestone in our international expansion and a recognition of the cutting-edge engineering we develop in Spain. By combining our remote weapon station technology with EDGE’s industrial ecosystem, we are not only strengthening our export capabilities but also becoming key partners in the development of disruptive defense solutions.”

This collaboration and the future joint venture mark a milestone in EM&E Group’s roadmap, consolidating its strong commitment to internationalisation and the expansion of its technological solutions in high-level global markets. By integrating EM&E Group’s engineering capabilities with EDGE’s powerful defence ecosystem into a joint venture, both companies are driving a cooperation model that ensures industrial strengthening, specialised job creation, and high-end technology in the most demanding international markets.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold, and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics, and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

About EM&E Group:

EM&E Group is a leading Spanish group in the engineering and manufacturing of complex Defense and Security systems, distinguished by its high investment in innovation, its commitment to job creation, and the development of dual technologies, with a special interest in incorporating AI into its solutions. The group's systems include remote land and naval stations, ammunition guidance systems, electro-optical surveillance sensors, and robotic systems, among others. In addition, the group has a subsidiary, EM&E Electronics, focused on developing electronics and photonics. With solutions in more than 25 countries, EM&E Group currently employs over 1,700 people.

For more information, visit www.eme-es.com

