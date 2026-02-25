Cairo, Egypt — The UK Embassy in Cairo hosted a pre departure reception to recognise and celebrate nine Egyptian early career researchers selected for the International Science Partnerships Fund (ISPF) Early Career Researchers Fellowship Programme, delivered by the British Council.

The event brought together the fellows ahead of their 12 month research placements at leading UK universities; the University of Leeds, the University of Bradford, and Liverpool John Moores University. Their research will contribute to priority thematic areas shared by the UK and Egypt, including global health, clean energy and climate resilience, and the intersection of health, sustainability, and climate change.

The reception marked an important milestone in the fellows’ academic journey. It underscored their role as emerging contributors to Egypt’s research landscape and as future ambassadors for deepening scientific collaboration between the UK and Egypt.

British Ambassador to Egypt, Mark Bryson-Richardson said:

“These outstanding fellows represent the future of scientific leadership in Egypt. Through the International Science Partnerships Fund, the UK is proud to support their development, strengthen long-term research partnerships, and work together with Egypt to address shared global challenges.”

The International Science Partnerships Fund supports global research collaboration and innovation, placing science and technology at the heart of the UK’s international engagement. It enables UK researchers and innovators to work with peers worldwide on major global themes: planet, health, tech, and talent.

Mark Howard, British Council Director in Egypt commented:

“The ISPF Early Career Fellowship Programme is about investing in people, partnerships, and long-term impact. By supporting early career researchers at this critical stage, we are helping to build research capacity, strengthen institutional links, and empower a new generation of leaders who will contribute to Egypt’s academic and innovation ecosystem.”

The fund is managed by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and delivered by a consortium of the UK’s leading research and innovation bodies, which include: UK Research and Innovation (comprising the 7 research councils, Innovate UK and Research England), the UK Academies, the British Council, the Met Office, the National Physical Laboratory, the UK Atomic Energy Authority, and Universities UK International.

The ISPF Early Career Fellowships enables early career researchers to collaborate internationally and gain access to new research environments, facilities, knowledge, and expertise, and strengthen their long-term research capability, leadership potential, and institutional networks.

Upon returning to Egypt, the fellows are expected to share knowledge and experience gained during their time in the UK, contributing to long term research capacity building and strengthening Egypt’s innovation ecosystem.

For more information, please contact: Razan.Kaloti@britishcouncil.org

