Muscat: Khedmah continues to elevate the everyday digital experience of its customers by maximizing value with every transaction through Khedmah Rewards, its integrated loyalty program available across both the Khedmah and Khedmah Delivery applications. Purpose-built to reward customer loyalty while streamlining daily payments and services, the program allows users to earn rewards on every transaction, turning ordinary interactions into rewarding experiences and unlocking an array of meaningful benefits.

Khedmah users are automatically enrolled in Khedmah Rewards upon using either application, and reward points can be redeemed seamlessly across partner merchants and for payments made through the Khedmah platform.

Commenting in this context, Mr. Mohammed Al Jabri, Manager – Customer Experience at Khedmah, stated, “Our goal has always been to deliver maximum value to our customers through the Khedmah and Khedmah Delivery applications. With Khedmah Rewards, we are transforming everyday transactions into meaningful benefits, offering exclusive discounts, offers, and privileges across lifestyle, health, and retail partner merchants. This program is our way of expressing gratitude for customer loyalty while ensuring every interaction delivers real, tangible value.”

The Khedmah Rewards program is built around three loyalty tiers—Bronze, Silver, and Gold, delivering a rich and diverse array of lifestyle benefits, offering something for every member of the family. Bronze members enjoy offers across casual dining, home décor and jewellery, eye care, men’s grooming, women’s beauty services, and automotive accessories. Silver members gain access to special deals on elevated experiences, including fine dining, beauty and haircare treatments, healthcare and spa services, sports and leisure facilities, and curated shopping offers on apparel, footwear, flowers, and perfumes. Gold members unlock premium rewards, spanning luxury dining, hotels and hospitality, gourmet confectionery, high-end home décor and furniture, along with exclusive retail offers from partner merchants.

Beyond lifestyle rewards, Khedmah users can redeem their accumulated points directly across essential services, including electricity, water, telecommunications and internet bills, traffic fines, mobile balance top-ups, and other transactions within the applications. With the ability to earn and redeem rewards seamlessly across both the Khedmah and Khedmah Delivery applications, customers enjoy a fully integrated experience that enhances convenience and overall satisfaction.

Through Khedmah Rewards, Khedmah reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions that simplify everyday life while celebrating customer loyalty. By embedding real-value rewards into routine payments and services, Khedmah is transforming digital convenience into a rewarding experience, creating a seamless loyalty ecosystem that lets users get more from every interaction.