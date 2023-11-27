Muscat: Infoline, the Sultanate of Oman’s premier tech-innovation company, is reinforcing its commitment to organizational excellence with an ongoing series of Culture Workshops. These workshops, conducted at esteemed venues such as the Kempinski Hotel Muscat, underscore Infoline's dedication to fostering a cohesive work culture characterized by effective teamwork, visionary leadership, and inclusivity.

The Culture Workshops, categorized as 'Foundational Workshops,' 'Leadership Workshops,' and 'Brace for the Future Workshops,' serve as a strategic initiative to enhance collaboration, develop adept leaders, and align the workforce seamlessly with the brand’s belief, and the future roadmap. This purposeful endeavor is poised not only to instill a robust sense of belonging and unity but also to contribute to the overall development of leaders capable of championing innovation with dynamicity as the company moves to a new phase of growth.

Commenting on the ongoing sessions, Muadh Al-Omairi, Vice President- Commercial, Infoline, emphasized, “At Infoline, we believe that by actively engaging employees, providing opportunities for continuous growth and development, and nurturing a culture of inclusivity, we are investing in our most important assets – our employees. This helps create a work environment where organizational excellence becomes a natural outcome. When employees receive the necessary guidance and are empowered to chart their career path within the organization, they naturally embody a unified brand vision and align their efforts with broader organizational goals, forming a collective force that fosters innovation.”

Adding to this, he noted, “Such initiatives go a long way in furthering personal and professional fulfilment in every endeavor. As we continue to thrive in the Omani market, these culture workshops play a pivotal role in aligning our teams with our strategic vision and enhancing our capabilities to explore new horizons in the tech-innovation landscape.”

Infoline’s Culture Workshops cover a range of pertinent subjects, including reinstating the company's core values, fortifying essential leadership skills, and formulating effective strategies to promote sustainable progress and streamline workflows.

The ongoing workshops extend beyond imparting knowledge to cultivate a workplace culture that champions innovation, collaboration, and continuous progress, embodying the core values that define the brand’s identity.

Infoline's present business in Oman has laid a solid foundation for these workshops. With an established presence in the Sultanate, Infoline has successfully delivered cutting-edge tech innovations, providing a whole spectrum of high quality and proficient Knowledge Process Outsourcing solutions to meet the evolving needs of the Omani market. The workshops serve as a strategic investment in its workforce, aiming to leverage the momentum gained from the company’s current business operations in Oman to fuel its next phase of growth and expansion.