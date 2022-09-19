DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Infinite Blue, a leading provider of business continuity/disaster recovery planning and response management software, has forged an implementation partnership with ProBuddy Software Solutions, a leading IT Services and IT Consulting firm. ProBuddy has undergone implementation certification training and is approved to successfully implement Infinite Blue’s award-winning software BC in the Cloud®.

“In a short period of time, the demand for BC in the Cloud in the EMEA region has been very impressive,” said Matt Cox, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, who oversees EMEA for Infinite Blue. “We have found a strong partner in ProBuddy to support us in the implementation process. Their experience and know-how with business continuity management and planning software and governance, risk and compliance solutions makes them an ideal partner for Infinite Blue.”

As a fully integrated solution, BC in the Cloud (BCIC), enables organizations to plan, prepare, test, manage, and notify teams how to respond to any potential business disruption. Through a team of industry experts and software suite with a 99.99% guarantee in uptime, Infinite Blue gives leading organizations worldwide clarity and control over disruptions that impact their day-to-day business.

“We are very impressed with the BC in the Cloud offering,” said Pavan Kumar, Director, Sales and Strategic Alliances for ProBuddy. “Having worked with many competing products, we quickly realized there is very little customization or code changes required to get clients up and running. This will significantly help speed up implementation times which means clients will realize a faster ROI.”

BC in the Cloud helps companies with a commitment to organizational resiliency by providing an intuitive, full featured product with shared data, automated workflows, reporting and embedded mass notification through Sendigo® It is further enhanced by Infinite Blue’s Advisory services team. The product has the flexibility to meet the unique needs of customers and their level of BC/DR maturity. BC in the Cloud is built on Infinite Blue’s low-code platform allowing for greater product flexibility and quick implementation of enhancements. It is currently used worldwide by more than 500,000 users and serves more Fortune 10 companies than any other BC/DR planning solution.

For more information, please visit ProBuddy Software Solutions.

About Infinite Blue

Infinite Blue is a software solutions provider that empowers some of the world’s largest organizations to become more obstacle-resistant and resilient. Our friendly and flexible applications work together as an all-in-one, configurable business continuity command center. Leaders can now see potential threats enterprise-wide so you can plan smarter, respond in real-time, and bounce back stronger from disruptions like fires, natural disasters, security breaches, global pandemics, and other “what-ifs.” Our organizational resiliency suite of applications are built on our low-code platform and supported by our team of experts, so it’s simple to integrate and configure our existing applications or create something specifically for your organization’s needs. For more information, please visit InfiniteBlue.com.

