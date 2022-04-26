Global retail network includes established dealer groups, 4X4 specialists and agricultural equipment dealers

By the end of 2022 INEOS plans to have 200 sales and service outlets globally

INEOS Automotive has announced the partners that will operate the first retail sites in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. These are among the first 160 locations to be confirmed in markets around the world.

By the end of 2022, INEOS plans to have a network of 200 sales and service sites for the Grenadier spanning over 50 countries, including established dealer groups, 4X4 specialists and agricultural equipment dealers.

The retailers confirmed to date in the MENA region are:

Bahrain: Adamas Motors

Oman: MHD ACERE - Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC

Kuwait: Al Babtain

United Arab Emirates: Adamas Motors

Egypt: SMG Engineering Automotive Co.

INEOS is now working with these retailers to set up their outlets and be ready to welcome customers when the first vehicles arrive in market during October this year. This process includes an intensive INEOS training programme for the sales agents and workshop technicians.

INEOS plans to confirm additional retail partners across the MENA region - including Morocco and Saudi Arabia - over the coming months. The retail partners will deliver sales and service support in their markets.

"We have worked tirelessly for over a year to find retail partners across the MENA region that share our enthusiasm and excitement for the Grenadier," said Gary Pearson, Head of UK and MENA for INEOS Automotive. "The partners we have selected understand 4X4 users and their requirements and have proven track records in the delivery of exceptional customer service. Together, we look forward to providing Grenadier customers with the advice, guidance and support they need and expect."

Prospective customers will be able to find their nearest Grenadier retailer via an interactive map at www.ineosgrenadier.com.

Technical specifications and pricing for the INEOS Grenadier in the MENA region will be confirmed by the end of April, with order books opening in May.

-Ends-

Contact details:

Neil Tyrer, INEOS Automotive MENA Press Office

Hive PR MENA

neil.hive@icloud.com

Sarah Pelling, Head of PR, INEOS Automotive

sarah.pelling@ineos.com

About INEOS Grenadier

In 2017, INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast and experienced adventurer, identified a gap in the market for a stripped back, utilitarian, hard-working 4x4 engineered for modern day compliance and reliability. INEOS Automotive Limited was formed and a senior team of automotive professionals assembled to bring the vision to reality with a fresh perspective of 4x4 development and manufacturing.

Combining rugged British spirit and design with German engineering rigour, the Grenadier will be a truly uncompromising 4x4 built from the ground up. Engineered to overcome all conditions, it will provide best-in-class off-road capability, durability, and reliability to those who depend on a vehicle as a working tool, wherever they are in the world.

INEOS Automotive is a subsidiary of INEOS Group (www.ineos.com), a leading manufacturer of petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and oil products. It employs 26,000 people across 36 businesses, with a production network spanning 194 manufacturing facilities in 29 countries. From paints to plastics, textiles to technology, medicines to mobile phones, materials manufactured by INEOS enhance almost every aspect of modern life. In 2019, INEOS had sales of circa $61bn and EBITDA of around $6bn.

To find out more about Grenadier, visit www.ineosgrenadier.com