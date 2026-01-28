Indurex, a pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber-physical systems (CPS) security company, today announced its official launch to help protect critical infrastructure, smart manufacturing, and connected industrial operations. The company’s mission is to deliver robust, adaptive security solutions that safeguard both the physical and digital worlds as they increasingly converge.

Founded by a team of seasoned experts in operational technology (OT), cybersecurity, and process safety systems, Indurex enters the market at a decisive time. Operators across energy, utilities, and manufacturing sectors face mounting challenges from IT-OT convergence, cyber sabotage, and cascading system failures — putting both process safety and cybersecurity integrity under increasing pressure and exposing essential assets to unprecedented risk. Traditional tools, designed for isolated IT networks or legacy control systems, can no longer assure the level of operational, safety, and cyber integrity required in today’s highly connected industrial environments.

“With Indurex, cybersecurity and safety are no longer managed in silos. The platform correlates OT, safety, and engineering signals into one coherent view, allowing us to understand what really matters operationally,” said the head of OT & safety at a global manufacturing organization. “This has significantly improved our ability to move from detection to action, reducing noise and strengthening both safety integrity and cyber resilience.”

Engineering and Cyber Intelligence — A Unified Approach

Industrial organisations continue to face a critical gap between process safety and cybersecurity, which are managed in disconnected silos. Existing tools generate high volumes of alerts without sufficient industrial or engineering context, leading to alert fatigue and a limited ability to assess real operational and safety impact. At the same time, a new class of AI-enabled and cyber-physical threats is emerging — capable of exploiting process behaviour, safety dependencies, and human workflows. Detecting and stopping these threats requires AI-native technologies designed for industrial systems, combined with human-in-the-loop intelligence to ensure explainability, trust, and effective decision-making.

Indurex bridges this gap with an AI-native, interoperable platform that unifies engineering context and cybersecurity intelligence — an approach the company defines as Engineering Cyber Intelligence.

“Indurex gives us continuous visibility into our critical terminal assets and how their condition affects operational, safety, and cyber risk,” said a senior operations & asset management leader at a global energy storage company. “Instead of static reports, we now have a dynamic view of risk that evolves with real-world operations, enabling faster, more confident decisions across engineering, operations, and security teams.”

By securely correlating diverse operational and security telemetry, the platform transforms complex industrial data into context-aware, AI-scored insights with recommended actions. This delivers measurable returns across three dimensions:

Operational Excellence & Safety Integrity: Fewer trips and faster recovery through unified situational awareness and continuous assurance of Safety Integrity Functions (SIF)

Cyber Resilience: Contextualized detection and response across digital and physical domains, aligned with operational and safety impact

Cost & Compliance: Automated reporting and defensible evidence of risk, control maturity, and safety integrity across critical systems

“For utilities, energy operators, and data centres, Indurex replaces fragmented tools and noisy alerts with a unified, AI-powered view,” said Jalal Bouhdada, Founder & CEO of Indurex. “Our platform turns scattered alarms and events into meaningful, AI-driven insights — enabling faster decisions, less noise, and measurable gains in uptime, safety, and compliance.”

A Mission Born from the Front Lines

The Indurex founding team possesses extensive expertise and domain knowledge across asset owners, OEMs, standards bodies, and cybersecurity firms. Bouhdada and Co-founder Maarten Oosterink have been instrumental in shaping best practices for industrial safety, secure system design, and resilience in high-stakes operational environments.

“Our vision is to make the connected world safer by bridging the digital and physical,” added Maarten Oosterink. “With deep technical expertise and industry validation, we’re helping organisations defend against the next generation of cyber-physical threats.”

Why Now?

As industrial operations accelerate their digital transformation, the intersection of safety, security, and automation has become a strategic priority. Existing security models often fail in these hybrid environments, lacking engineering context or overwhelming operators with irrelevant data.

“The industry is reaching a tipping point where human reaction time is no longer a sufficient defense against the velocity of modern threats,” said Thomas Menze, General Manager, ARC Advisory Group. “By prioritizing autonomous resilience over traditional, reactive security, Indurex allows critical infrastructure to adapt in real-time. This shift from manual intervention to a self-healing operational posture is the only way to maintain stability in an increasingly volatile digital landscape.”

Indurex is built for this new era, treating safety, cybersecurity, and operations as interdependent disciplines that must work in concert to achieve resilience.

To learn more about Indurex, visit: www.indurex.ai

Throughout Q1 2026, Indurex will showcase its platform and engage with industry leaders at the following key events:

Indurex CPS & OT Community Exchange: 19 February 2026, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

S4x26: 23–26 February 2026, Miami, Florida, USA

Critical Infrastructure Protection & Resilience North America: 10–12 March 2026, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

RSA Conference (RSAC) 2026: 23–26 March 2026, San Francisco, California, USA

If you’d like to connect with us on site, please contact info@indurex.ai.

About Indurex

Indurex is an AI-native, engineering-first company focused on keeping complex cyber-physical systems resilient, safe, and secure. Headquartered in The Netherlands, Indurex partners with oil and gas, energy, manufacturing, utility, and data centre operators to safeguard the systems that power and connect our world.

https://www.indurex.ai