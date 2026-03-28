New Delhi: India continues to play a crucial role in ensuring stable and uninterrupted supply of food products to GCC countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed by Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of LuLu Group, on a series of initiatives being undertaken to maintain supply continuity during the current challenging times. The meeting held at PM’s official residence in New Delhi, focused on ongoing efforts to maintain the availability of essential food items across the Gulf region, which is home to a large Indian diaspora and has strong consumption of Indian-origin food products. Discussions also covered the importance of strengthening supply chain continuity and ensuring price stability during the current global challenges.

LuLu Group, which operates more than 280 hypermarkets across the GCC, is among the major players contributing to food distribution in the region. Its recent supply chain interventions are seen as part of broader efforts by retailers and governments to ensure there is no disruption in availability of essential goods, while also helping maintain market confidence and prevent panic buying.

During the interaction, Yusuffali briefed the Prime Minister on LuLu Group’s recent initiatives aimed at supporting food security across its GCC markets. The group has been facilitating large-scale imports of both perishable and non-perishable food products (15,000 tons till date) through a combination of exclusive chartered flights, cargo vessels, and regular shipping services from multiple locations in India.

According to LuLu Group, 34 dedicated chartered flights have come in so far and similar numbers are expected to continue in days to come. These efforts are supported by the group’s own sourcing and export infrastructure across various Indian states, where production and logistics hubs are operating at enhanced capacity to meet international demand. India continues to be a key trade partner for GCC countries, with Indian agricultural and food products widely consumed by both expatriates and local populations. The ongoing supply initiatives are also providing timely support to India’s food and agriculture sector, enabling farmers, producers, and exporters to efficiently move their produce to international markets during a challenging period.

Yusuffali also outlined plans to continue these supply initiatives in the coming weeks, with additional chartered flights and cargo shipments being scheduled to support ongoing demand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the importance of such initiatives and assured full support from the Government of India to facilitate the smooth export of food products to GCC countries.