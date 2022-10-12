An Indian and Iranian national have been added to the ever growing list of dollar millionaire while three others won luxury vehicles when Dubai Duty Free conducted the latest draw for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion in Concourse C of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Rajamohan V.K., a 58 year old Indian national based in Muscat, Oman became a US$1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 402 with ticket number 0189, which he purchased online on 21st September.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion since 2007, Mr. V.K. is a father of two and works as an engineer.

"Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this unexpected win. I have been trying my luck since 2007 and today it finally happened. Though I wasn’t able to participate for the past years because I lost my job during the pandemic, but as soon as I got a new job, I started buying tickets again and it was all worth it, " he said.

Mr. V.K. is the 197th Indian national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999 and Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Joining Mr. V.K. as a fellow US dollar millionaire is Mr. F. Salamat, a 50 year old Iranian national based in Dubai who was also announced the winner of US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 403 with ticket number 0490, which he purchased online on 28th September.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 25 years, Mr. Salamat is a father of one and works as a manager for Commercial Bank of Dubai.

A resident of Dubai for 42 years, Mr. Salamat was delighted of his win and said, "I appreciate and am thankful for all the opportunities this city has given me for over 40 years. Indeed, in Dubai, miracles are possible, including winning in this amazing promotion. Thank you Dubai Duty Free!"

Today's draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing, Dr. Bernard Creed, SVP – Finance, Mona Al Ali, SVP – Human Resources and Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for one luxury car and two motorbikes.

Mr. Mohammad Sharif, a 34 year old Iranian national based in Abu Dhabi won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car, with ticket number 0623 in Finest Surprise Series 1818, which he purchased online on 11th September.

A resident of Abu Dhabi for 12 years, Mr. Sharif is a father of two and works in the Madinat Zayed Gold Center.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free! I had no words to express how happy I am right now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Muthu Rajan, a 39 year old Indian national based in Ajman won an Indian Scout (Black Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0208 in Finest Surprise Series 515, which he purchased online on 12th September.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 3 years now, Mr. Rajan is a father of two and works as an engineering teacher.

“This is a wonderful news for me and my family. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!” he said.

Lastly, Mr. Jian Yan, a 32 year old Chinese national based in Abu Dhabi won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Granite Grey Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0386 in Finest Surprise Series 516, which he purchased online on 26th September.

A second time ticket buyer, Mr. Yan who works as an engineer for ADNOC was understandably surprised to learn that he won this early with his second ticket to Dubai Duty Free promotion.

Mr. Yan Mr. Yan is the first Chinese national to have won the Finest Surprise motorbike promotion since its inception in 2002.

"Dubai Duty Free has given me good luck today, and I am very happy to be the first Chinese to win in this amazing promotion. I will continue to participate in the hope of making it a second time lucky, either for a car or US$1 million.,” he said.

