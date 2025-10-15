Dubai - Inception, a G42 company and the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific products and enterprise solutions, and McKinsey & Company a global management consulting helping organizations achieve lasting success, announced today a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing board and executive effectiveness through the power of AI.

The partnership brings together Inception’s pioneering enterprise AI applications in management with McKinsey’s deep domain expertise and the technical capabilities of QuantumBlack, McKinsey’s AI arm, which has a proven record of deploying and scaling AI solutions across industries.

The partnership will focus on four key areas:

Enhancing board and executive effectiveness: Developing distinctive enterprise AI solutions that harness the power of AI to strengthen decision-making and leadership performance.

Developing distinctive enterprise AI solutions that harness the power of AI to strengthen decision-making and leadership performance. Driving enterprise AI value realization: Empowering clients to rewire their businesses for the future by unlocking measurable value from AI initiatives.

Empowering clients to rewire their businesses for the future by unlocking measurable value from AI initiatives. Advancing sovereign AI enablement: Delivering enterprise cloud-compliant and on-premises AI solutions that meet the highest standards of security and geofenced data access.

Delivering enterprise cloud-compliant and on-premises AI solutions that meet the highest standards of security and geofenced data access. Reducing risk and accelerating adoption: Leveraging the combined expertise of Inception AI and McKinsey to help clients navigate the complexities of AI implementation, mitigate risks, and achieve successful outcomes.

According to McKinsey’s State of AI research, while AI adoption continues to rise and organizations are making moves to capture future value from generative AI, many still struggle to progress beyond experimentation to achieve enterprise-wide impact. The research underscores that real value comes from rewiring how companies run—precisely the focus of this partnership.

Today’s business challenges are deeply intricate and meeting them demands both strategic vision and deep technical expertise. Together, Inception and McKinsey will raise the bar on innovation and deliver enterprise-scale outcomes.

Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception said: “Our collaboration with McKinsey will boost our capabilities in delivering enterprise AI solutions that transform how top leadership executives in the public and private sector lead, decide, and act. Together, we will develop and deploy world-class enterprise AI products that drive measurable value combining deep strategic insight with world-class AI capabilities to empower leaders and organizations for the future.

“AI is defining the trajectory of every industry,” says Ben Ellencweig, McKinsey Senior Partner and Global Leader of QuantumBlack’s Alliances and Acquisitions. “This partnership helps our clients not only survive the shift but drive it. Together with Inception, we are helping leaders to enhance their effectiveness with the power of AI to rewire their business for the future.”

Building on this global momentum, Gassan Al-Kibsi, the chair and managing partner for McKinsey in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Turkey, adds, “Together with Inception, a G42 company, we are excited to help our clients and their leaders unlock the real potential of AI. The stakes for top leadership figures to move with pace and strategic precision have never been higher.”

About Inception

Inception, a G42 company, is the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific as well as industry-agnostic products, built on a rich heritage of research and development. Within the G42 ecosystem, Inception functions as the core intelligence layer – transforming data and compute infrastructure into real-world, applied AI solutions. Key products include (In)Sight, (In)Alpha, (In)Procurement, (In)Climate and (In)Health, each designed to empower organizations with AI-driven insights that enable efficiency and innovation. Inception’s (In)Business Suite is an industry-agnostic set of products that enhance different business functions such as human capital, customer experience, productivity and process management. Beyond its commercial endeavors, Inception is committed to making a positive societal impact. Through QudraTech, an AI-capacity building program for talent upskilling and remote work for Emiratis, Inception actively supports the UAE’s ambition to become the world’s most AI-prepared nation. For more information, please visit www.inceptionai.ai