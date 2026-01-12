Dubai, UAE : Wego, the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has released new seasonal insights showcasing a rise in searches to the UAE for winter city breaks, driven by cooler weather, retail-led travel, and short-stay urban experiences.

Wego search data shows that international and regional travelers from key markets are increasingly planning winter trips to the UAE, with UAE-bound searches recording year-on-year growth across multiple regions during the current winter period. Flight searches from India increased by 20% YoY, followed by Egypt at 42.74% YoY, highlighting broad-based demand across both short-haul and international markets.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to rank as the most searched UAE destinations globally on Wego, accounting for 80% of total UAE-bound searches. Demand indicates a preference for compact, experience-rich city breaks that allow travelers to optimize long weekends and flexible time off.

Wego’s data also points to a shift in planning behavior. Travelers searching for UAE winter city breaks are planning trips 30 days ahead on average, with 22% of searches occurring within a week of the travel date. This reflects a mix of planned and shorter-lead bookings during peak winter periods.

Shopping-led travel remains a key demand driver throughout the season. City-wide retail activations, seasonal promotions, and winter programming, including the Dubai Shopping Festival, year-end sales periods, and New Year calendar events, continue to shape winter travel patterns. The concentration of retail districts alongside dining, entertainment, and waterfront areas adds practical value to short stays, supporting frequent, compact trips during the peak winter period.

Wego recorded more than 2 million total trip searches to the UAE during the peak winter holiday, from December 2025 to January 2026. Hotel searches increased by 7% year on year, while flight searches are up 5%, reflecting sustained interest in short urban stays and leisure travel.

As demand builds during the winter peak, Wego enables travelers to search, compare, and book across hundreds of airlines and hotels in one place. Features such as real-time availability, fare calendars, and price alerts support efficient planning during high-traffic travel periods.

With strong international connectivity, a mature retail ecosystem, and world-class hospitality infrastructure, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to remain leading winter city-break destinations, offering a balanced mix of shopping, dining, and scenic relaxation discoverable and bookable seamlessly through Wego.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple-to-use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book, whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

For more information, please contact:

Nadine AbdelKhalek

Director, Public Relations

Mobile: 00971509269669

Email: nadine@wego.com