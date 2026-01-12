The new-format modernized outlet supports growing wholesale volumes and regional re-export activity

Dubai, UAE - Speedex Tools, one of the UAE’s long-standing names in industrial tools and hardware solutions, has marked a significant milestone with the grand relaunch of its newly refurbished and expanded flagship store in Deira Souq, the very location where the brand began its journey 35 years ago.

The relaunch celebrates three and a half decades of legacy, trust, and growth, while reaffirming Speedex Tools’ commitment to the evolving needs of the region’s B2B and wholesale markets. The upgraded Deira Souq outlet now spans 5,053 square feet across two floors, featuring a modernised layout, enhanced product displays, and an improved customer experience tailored for bulk buyers, traders, and re-export partners.

From its humble beginnings in Deira Souq, Speedex Tools, a division of Speedex Group, has grown into a trusted name in tools and hardware, supporting a wide spectrum of customers across the UAE. Alongside its strong presence among contractors, traders, and industrial professionals in construction, manufacturing, and maintenance, the brand also serves individual customers through an extensive range of DIY, household, and home-improvement products making Speedex Tools a go-to destination for both professionals and everyday users. Today, the company operates five stores across Dubai, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah, strengthening its footprint while remaining rooted in the market that shaped its identity.

The expansion and relaunch of the Deira flagship come in response to strong market momentum, driven by the UAE’s growing construction sector projected to exceed $130 billion by 2029 and rising industrial exports, reinforcing the country’s role as a regional hub for wholesale and re-exports. Designed primarily for large-volume buyers and regional traders, the upgraded store supports this demand with a modern, customer-centric layout and a comprehensive portfolio of globally recognised brands, including Yato, Starex, Makita, Stanley, Knipex, Fischer, Hioki, Vessel, and Solex, offering reliable, professional-grade solutions under one roof.

“The Deira Souq store is not just another location for us it is where our story began,” said Mufaddal Murtaza, Director of Speedex Tools. “Relaunching this flagship store after 35 years is both a celebration of our journey and a statement of intent. We are proud of our legacy, but equally focused on building a future-ready retail experience that supports our B2B partners, wholesalers, and re-export customers.”

The relaunch event brought together industry stakeholders, long-standing partners, and suppliers, reflecting Speedex Tools’ collaborative approach to growth. As part of the celebration, the company recognized its supplier partners with certificates of appreciation, acknowledging their role in supporting Speedex Tools’ consistency, quality, and market leadership over the years.

“Our growth has always been built on strong partnerships,” added Mufaddal Murtaza, Director of Speedex Tools. “This relaunch is as much about our suppliers and customers as it is about us. Their trust and collaboration have helped Speedex Tools evolve with the market while staying true to our core values.”

With its refreshed flagship store, Speedex Tools aims to further enhance operational efficiency for its customers, streamline bulk purchasing, and offer a more intuitive in-store experience aligned with modern trade expectations. The relaunch also signals the brand’s readiness to support the next phase of industrial and infrastructure growth across the UAE and neighboring markets.

As Speedex Tools steps into its next chapter, the Deira Souq flagship stands as a powerful symbol of the brand’s journey Built on legacy, designed for the future.

About Speedex Tools:

Speedex Tools is a UAE based leader in tools, hardware and home improvement solutions, serving professionals and everyday customers since 1991. With five stores across Dubai, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah and a broad portfolio of global brands, Speedex Tools delivers high quality products, expert advice and reliable service for all tools and hardware needs. Please visit www.speedextools.com to know more.

About Speedex Group :

Speedex Group is a diversified Dubai‑based conglomerate founded in 1991, rooted in quality, innovation and customer focus. From its origins as a hardware store in Deira, the group has expanded into multiple divisions—including Speedex Tools, UNS Farms and Symbolic Developments—playing a meaningful role in the UAE’s retail, sustainable agriculture and real estate sectors. Please visit www.speedexgroup.ae to know more.