Miami, United States of America: In a strategic, globally flavored move linking the Middle East and the United States, Engineer Tamer Wagih, Chairman of Prime Investment Group, met with American businessman Michael Stern—one of Miami’s leading real estate developers—during an exploratory site visit that included tours of several major hotel and real estate projects led by Stern across the city.

Michael Stern accompanied Engineer Tamer Wagih on visits to distinguished developments featuring luxury hotels and high-end real estate projects in Downtown Miami (Brickell), where his company is collaborating with the renowned Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana to launch one of the most prominent real estate projects in the United States.

This visit comes at a time of growing momentum in Prime Investment’s cooperation with international partners, particularly in upscale hospitality and real estate sectors. Discussions during the meeting focused on strengthening avenues for cooperation and investment partnership between the two sides, with a shared emphasis on future investments across the U.S., the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

Dolce & Gabbana is among the world’s most prestigious luxury fashion and lifestyle brands and has recently expanded into real estate and high-end hospitality as part of a strategy to diversify its global presence. These initiatives include luxury developments in Miami, notably the 888 Brickell Dolce & Gabbana Tower—rising over 80 floors and featuring premium residential units and a luxury hotel—blending classic Italian design with contemporary lifestyle in the heart of Miami.

This cooperation between Prime Investment Group and prominent international partners is expected to open new horizons in Middle Eastern markets, creating opportunities to introduce global hospitality brands to the region for the first time, potentially including Dolce & Gabbana’s debut presence in the Middle East.

This step reinforces innovative hospitality projects that bridge luxury branding with global real estate investment, at a time when the tourism and hospitality sector is witnessing rising demand for distinctive, high-end experiences that meet the aspirations of investors and travelers from around the world.