Dubai, UAE: P4ML, a UAE-headquartered precision health and MultiOMICS intelligence company and developer of the OMICAssist™ platform, today announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Speediance, a global innovator in AI-powered home gym technology, at CES 2026.

The collaboration is designed to explore the foundation for a potential new class of AI-driven training systems, focused on understanding how the body responds to exercise, rather than simply counting movement, steps, or calories burned. Instead of relying only on activity data, together, P4ML and Speediance will explore how biological response could become a clear and practical signal guiding training, recovery, and adaptation.

The agreement builds on P4ML’s growing momentum following its November 2025 commitment to create 100 skilled jobs announced alongside the UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism during the Minister’s Run at the Dubai Fitness Challenge and aligns with the UAE’s D33 economic agenda as well as national sports and wellbeing strategies. This latest collaboration also follows P4ML’s participation as a Future100 company at the world’s first Sport Summit, hosted in Dubai.

In simple terms, the goal is to help people train smarter, not just harder. By combining smart gym technology with deeper biological insight, the collaboration seeks to explore training programmes that adjust to each individual, supporting safer progression, improved recovery, and more sustainable long-term wellbeing.

The companies also aim to explore how improving health literacy at home, by giving people clearer insight into what is happening inside their bodies, can help expand the health and wellbeing market. This approach goes beyond traditional wearables or fitness tracking alone, which mainly show activity levels, by exploring insights into how training affects the body internally over time. The focus is on turning complex health data into simple, understandable guidance that people can act on, helping shift health management toward a more personalized, behavior- and biology-informed model. The collaboration is intended to complement rather than replace medical care, and all programmes will be designed with appropriate privacy, consent, and ethical safeguards.

While much of the fitness and digital health industry has focused on adding occasional health tests to existing wearable platforms, the P4ML–Speediance collaboration is built on a different approach: exploring training systems that can learn and improve over time, informed and refined by longitudinal MultiOMICS, biomarker, and performance data.

Over time, the collaboration envisions an AI training platform capable of learning from each individual’s biology, adjusting resistance, volume, recovery, and progression based on real biological feedback, rather than relying solely on generalized models or short-term performance metrics.

“OMICAssist™ was created to close the gap between biological insight and real-world action,” said Patrick Joseph Moloney, Founder and CEO of P4ML. “By exploring the embedding of MultiOMICS intelligence directly into the training experience, this collaboration aims to investigate its potential to redefine how fitness, recovery, and long-term health optimization is delivered; continuously, intelligently, and at global scale.”

Tao Liu, CEO added: “Speediance was founded to bring elite-level, AI-driven training into the home. Partnering with P4ML allows us to further enhance our intelligent coaching with biologically informed insights, where progress could be measured not only by strength or performance, but also by true physiological adaptation and long-term resilience.”

The initial phase of the exploratory work will focus on technical integration, pilot program design, and governance frameworks, including data privacy in accordance with applicable regional regulations, informed consent, and the ethical use of biological data. Any future pilots, including potential activity in the UAE, remain subject to definitive agreements and regulatory alignment. Additional details regarding pilot timelines, geographies, and participant eligibility will be shared if and when definitive agreements are reached.

About P4ML

P4ML, a Future100 UAE company with Irish roots, is a technology and implementation partner in precision medicine. Drawing on Ireland’s deep scientific expertise, P4ML combines data governance, trusted research environments, and mass spectrometry-based multi-omics. P4ML, is a precision health company advancing predictive, preventive, personalized, and participatory medicine. Through its OMICAssist™ platform, P4ML integrates MultiOMICS, longitudinal biological data, and advanced analytics to enable actionable insights across clinical care, human performance, and population‑scale health programs.

About Speediance

Speediance is a global innovator in AI-powered home fitness systems, delivering adaptive strength training, intelligent coaching, and performance insights through tightly integrated hardware and software designed for the modern home.