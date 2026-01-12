Ajman, United Arab Emirates – Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department and Vice Chairman of Ajman University's Board of Trustees, inaugurated Ajman University Medical Center.

The opening represents a significant milestone in Ajman University’s transition to a non-profit institution, reinforcing its academic mission and its role as a community-serving university. The Medical Center strengthens the University’s contribution to healthcare delivery while advancing applied learning and workforce development across health-related disciplines.

The Ajman University Medical Center expands healthcare and educational capacity in the Emirate of Ajman by providing accessible medical services and supporting the practical training of students. It strengthens alignment between academic programs and the operational needs of the healthcare sector.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi stated that the Medical Center supports community-centered development, a priority within Ajman Vision 2030. He emphasized that improving quality of life requires reliable healthcare services and institutions that respond to community needs while contributing to long-term social stability.

The Center delivers a range of specialized medical services in accordance with approved clinical standards, including dentistry, dermatology, aesthetic medicine, laser services, and general healthcare. Supported by modern medical infrastructure, it functions as a supervised clinical training environment for students in health-related academic programs.

During the inauguration, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi toured the Center’s facilities and clinics and was briefed on patient care processes, service delivery, and the Center’s role in academic and clinical training.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said the Ajman University Medical Center represents a strategic step in strengthening how the University connects education with real-world impact. It creates a structured environment where students gain hands-on clinical experience while directly serving community healthcare needs. This integration reinforces graduate readiness and reflects the University’s commitment to applied learning, public service, and long-term societal value.

The opening of the Ajman University Medical Center reflects Ajman University’s approach to integrating education with community service and supporting healthcare development in the Emirate.

About Ajman University

Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University (AU) is a non-profit institution committed to delivering world-class education and empowering future leaders. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, global engagement, and societal impact, AU continues to shape a diverse and inclusive learning environment that nurtures innovation and integrity.

Ajman University earned full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) in 2024, becoming the first private and non-profit university in the UAE and the Arab world to achieve this prestigious distinction. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings, AU ranks #440 globally, #12 in the Arab Region, and #6 in the UAE, with a global ranking of #241 for Employer Reputation and #3 in the UAE. AU also holds the #1 position in the UAE and #4 globally for the percentage of international students.

With a growing network of over 45,000 alumni across the world, AU continues to prepare graduates who are career-ready, globally aware, and committed to shaping a better future for their communities and beyond. For more information, please visit www.ajman.ac.ae