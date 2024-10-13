Muscat: A leading technology solutions provider in the Sultanate of Oman, imtac made a profound impact as the Technology Partner at the 4th edition of the OERLive DX 2024, held at the Sheraton Oman Hotel on September 30th. This year’s event, themed ‘Embracing the Next Era of Digital Transformation’, brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore the critical role of digital technology in reshaping key sectors such as oil and gas, energy, and water.

As a pivotal player in Oman’s digital landscape, imtac’s Managing Director Mr. Vishal Goenka presented a high-level plan that not only outlined the company’s future strategy but also emphasized its alignment with Oman Vision 2040. Mr. Goenka highlighted the company's commitment to driving the nation’s digital transformation, enhancing operational efficiency, and contributing to Oman’s long-term goals of economic diversification, sustainability, and technological innovation.

In recognition of its legacy of 40 years and resilience in the dynamic market, OERLive honoured the company with the prestigious IT Leaders of the Year award.

Oman Vision 2040, the Sultanate’s ambitious roadmap for socio-economic development, presents a myriad of opportunities for imtac to play a vital role in the nation’s progress. Mr. Goenka underscored the importance of digital transformation in this vision, positioning the company as a key enabler in critical areas. With a strong emphasis on digitalization, imtac’s expertise in IT infrastructure, software solutions, and data-driven systems enables it to support the government’s wide-reaching digital transformation initiatives. From cloud computing to artificial intelligence, these technological solutions are helping create more efficient public services and smarter businesses, accelerating Oman’s digital journey.

The company also plays a crucial role in sustainable development, a core pillar of Vision 2040. Leading efforts in smart city projects and sustainable solutions, imtac aligns with the vision’s environmental sustainability goals, helping urban centers become more efficient and eco-friendly.

The Omani government’s focus on economic diversification, particularly reducing reliance on oil and gas, creates significant opportunities for the company. Its diverse technological offerings are contributing to the growth of sectors such as healthcare, finance, and government services. By implementing advanced digital systems in these industries, imtac is helping to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and foster innovation, supporting Oman’s goal of building a diversified economy.

As Oman transitions toward an innovation-driven economy, the company’s initiatives in Industry 4.0 and its advanced IoT platform are key contributors to this transformation. By integrating cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning, imtac is helping Omani industries become smarter, more agile, and fully aligned with the innovation-driven goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Oman’s ICT market is experiencing rapid growth and is projected to become one of the country’s fastest-growing sectors. In 2019, the market was valued at US$3.2 billion, with projections suggesting it will reach US$5.6 billion by 2024 and expand further to US$9 billion by 2029.

At the OERLive DX 2024 conference, imtac’s participation extended beyond providing technological solutions. Mr. Goenka’s presentation emphasized the company’s forward-looking approach and its alignment with the broader national strategy of Oman Vision 2040. By focusing on digital transformation, sustainable development, and innovation, the company is well-positioned to contribute significantly to the country’s ambitious goals.

imtac’s role as the technology partner at OERLive DX 2024 reflects its leadership in shaping Oman’s digital ecosystem. The conference, which gathered over 20 influential speakers from diverse industries, served as a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration on key technological trends such as AI, machine learning, big data, and open banking. These technologies are reshaping industries, and imtac’s contributions to the event showcased its capability to offer solutions that align with both sector-specific needs and Oman’s national digital agenda.