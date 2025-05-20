Announced at Make it in the Emirates which is taking Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) which is taking place between 19 to 22 May 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

Saal.ai seeks to empower developers to design more intelligently, streamline operations, and make faster, evidence-based decisions.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: IMKAN, a leading global master developer based in Abu Dhabi, has entered a strategic partnership with Saal.ai, a national leader in Artificial Intelligence and Big Data technologies, with the aim of revolutionising the UAE's real estate sector by integrating advanced AI and digital technologies across IMKAN's value chain.

Unveiled at the "Make it in the Emirates" event held from 19-22 of May, the collaboration will deliver smarter, faster, and more sustainable living experiences by deploying cutting-edge digital solutions that empower developers to design more intelligently, streamline operations, and make faster, evidence-based decisions—all aligned with the UAE’s broader vision for technological leadership and sustainable growth.

By leveraging Saal.ai’s cutting-edge platforms, IMKAN is set to enhance design optimisation, streamline operations, and offer hyper-personalized customer engagement. This approach enables the delivery of future-ready living environments equipped with IoT and smart infrastructure, paving the way for next-generation communities. It is the first real estate developer in the region employing this advanced technology for compliance automation. This intelligent automation ensures consistency in regulatory compliance, eliminates manual bottlenecks, and enhances project delivery timelines.

Engineer Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, CEO of IMKAN Properties, said: “This forward-thinking partnership demonstrates how technology can drive real, measurable impact in our sector. By leveraging the power of AI and data, we are not only optimising delivery timelines and costs and reducing human error, but we are also ensuring that our developments set new benchmarks for quality, compliance, and future readiness.”

Vikraman Poduval, CEO of Saal.ai, added: “As the UAE continues to lead the region in digital transformation and AI innovation, we are proud to be partnering with IMKAN to empower the Future of Intelligence Living. We at SAAL are passionate about capitalizing the Technology for the good at large, this partnership is an example of our solutions to optimizing the real estate development cycle and the project cost, while preparing for the Internet of Things for the future ready smart homes.”

Saal.ai invites industry stakeholders, partners, and media representatives to visit its exhibition at "Make it in the Emirates" to experience these transformative technologies firsthand and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

About IMKAN Properties:

IMKAN, the leading global real estate master developer based in Abu Dhabi has earned its reputation with a portfolio of 26 projects spanning five countries across two continents. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group, IMKAN prioritises the creation of soulful places that enrich lives. This philosophy is driven by a unique research platform that empowers IMKAN to understand the needs and desires of their diverse customer base, ranging from millennials to discerning high-net-worth individuals.

Notable among its projects is IMKAN’s AlJurf masterplan, a 3.8 million sqm mixed-use development along a 1.6km coastline and 9km long canal front, all set within a preserved natural ecosystem between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. AlJurf is set to become a global health and wellness destination when the SHA Emirates Residences open in 2026, with the third international SHA Wellness resort joining the flagship award-winning SHA Wellness Clinic in Spain. Other significant projects include Makers District on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, an 18.6-hectare waterfront mixed-use development featuring Pixel, a cluster of seven residential towers; Nudra in Saadiyat Island, an exclusive beachside community; and Sheikha Fatima Park, Abu Dhabi’s first urban park.

With offices in Egypt and Morocco, IMKAN’s global presence includes major projects like the 500-hectare Alburouj development in Egypt. In Morocco, key projects include Le Carrousel Residences and the country’s first open-air shopping mall.

About Saal.ai:

Saal.ai, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group (ADCG), is a prominent leader in AI-cognitive solutions, helping businesses across various industries improve operational efficiency and drive innovation.

With a suite of UAE-developed products and platforms—including DigiXT, Academy X, Dataprism360, and Market Hub—SAAL offers tailored solutions designed to drive digital transformation in sectors like defense, healthcare, oil and gas, smart cities and education.

With a vision to unlock exponential growth and improve lives, SAAL.ai is dedicated to harnessing the power of AI to help organizations streamline processes, enhance decision-making, and create more meaningful, compassionate futures for all.