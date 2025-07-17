First store in the UAE to introduce 100% Electronic Shelf Labeling (ESL) technology

First purpose-built store to embody ADCOOP’s new brand identity

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADCOOP – the UAE’s community-centered retail destination – is proud to announce the grand opening of its new flagship branch at Makani Al Khalidiya Garden.

The new branch was officially inaugurated today, July 17, 2025, by Captain Mohamed Jumaa Al Shamsi, Chairman of Mair Group, alongside Group CEO & MD Nehyan Alameri, in the presence of ADCOOP and MAIR senior leadership.

The launch of this innovative outlet presents a valuable opportunity for ADCOOP to emphasize its renewed commitment to delivering quality, value, and convenience to every customer, positioning itself as a trusted partner in household wellbeing and the go-to retail destination for families across the UAE.

ADCOOP also unveils its new brand identity, unifying the legacy stores of Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Delma, and Abu Dhabi Cooperative. This reinforces its transformation into a modern, community-focused retailer while honoring a rich heritage of more than 40 years.

The Khalidiya Garden branch inauguration introduces an upgraded customer experience, featuring modern design and a welcoming ambiance. The new, spacious facility spans 1647 sqm and offers more than 8,000 products, with 20% of the fresh category sourced locally within the UAE.

As part of its innovation-driven strategy, ADCOOP is introducing several first-to-market features in the UAE, alongside additional state-of-the-art innovations, including:

100% Electronic Shelf Label System: A complete digital labeling system across all shelves & products for accuracy and efficiency for customer’s trust.

A complete digital labeling system across all shelves & products for accuracy and efficiency for customer’s trust. Avocado Ripeness Scanners: Allowing customers to select the perfectly ripe avocado for their meals.

Allowing customers to select the perfectly ripe avocado for their meals. Water Mist Technology: Maintains freshness and premium quality fruits and vegetables.

Maintains freshness and premium quality fruits and vegetables. Energy Efficiency Features: The store is equipped with full LED lighting and closed chillers, reinforcing its commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability.

The store is equipped with full LED lighting and closed chillers, reinforcing its commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability. Modern Self-Checkout System: Enhances customer convenience and speeds up the shopping experience.

At the heart of ADCOOP’s success is its commitment to investing in its people, who are regarded as its most valuable assets. Through the ADCOOP Retail Schools, the company has provided over 500 hours of dedicated training at this store, empowering employees with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel. This strong focus on employee development reflects ADCOOP’s belief that nurturing talent and fostering growth are essential to delivering exceptional service and building lasting relationships within the community.

Bertrand Loumaye, ADCOOP Chief Executive Officer, said: "The grand opening of a new branch in Khalidiya Garden is a significant occasion for ADCOOP – one that reaffirms our dedication to being ‘One destination for all’ and stands on the shoulders of more than four decades of customer trust. With a new brand identity, we are honoring that heritage while launching a vibrant, inclusive, and future-facing new era for retail – one that delivers enhanced quality, wider inclusivity, and greater value in every experience and community that we serve.”

About ADCOOP

ADCOOP is the UAE’s community-centered retail destination, offering exceptional service, unbeatable value, and a shopping experience enriched by Emirati culture and global influences. A wholly owned brand of MAIR Group PJSC, ADCOOP blends tradition and innovation to meet the diverse needs of Arab families and all UAE residents, supporting the Group’s strategy of building integrated, community-led platforms across high-growth sectors.