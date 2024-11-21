Dubai: Imdaad, a UAE-based group of companies providing integrated and sustainable facilities management services that enhance the operational efficiency of physical assets, has announced its strategic regional expansion into Oman through a joint venture with Oman Real Estate and Investment (Oris), part of Ominvest Group. This groundbreaking partnership has paved the way for the establishment of "Omdaad," a company focused on delivering comprehensive facilities management solutions across Oman.

The new venture marks a significant milestone in Imdaad's regional expansion strategy, further strengthening its leadership position in the industry and building on the success of its recent entry into Egypt with "Imdaad Misr". The establishment of Omdaad will further reinforce Imdaad's presence in Oman, where it is already operating through Imdaad Al Batinah, a company specializing in waste management services across the Sultanate.

Commenting on this, Abdullatif Almulla, Chairman of Imdaad, said: "We are proud to join forces with a distinguished partner like Oris, which shares our vision and ambitions to drive regional expansion in Oman. This collaboration represents a major milestone in our growth journey, as we continue to solidify our position as a regional leader in this dynamic industry. Through our new venture, we aim to raise the bar in Oman’s facilities management sector by providing top-quality services. We look forward to working closely with Oris to establish Omdaad as the trusted provider of choice for customers across Oman and beyond."

Echoing these sentiments, Nasser Rashid Saif Al Shibli, Chief Real Estate Officer - Ominvest added: “We are excited to launch Omdaad in the Sultanate in partnership with Imdaad. This groundbreaking venture represents a significant step towards advancing the facilities management sector in Oman. Our collaboration with Imdaad will bring world-class services and innovative solutions to the market, further contributing to the growth and development of Oman’s infrastructure. With a shared commitment to excellence and sustainability, we look forward to making Omdaad a trusted name in facilities management across the region.”

Combining Imdaad's expertise and innovative solutions, Omdaad will offer a complete range of integrated facilities management services, including core MEP and soft services, targeting diverse sectors such as residential, commercial, industrial/infrastructure, retail, education, and hospitality. The company will also introduce a full spectrum of specialized services, including fire alarm and firefighting systems, elevator systems, wastewater management, pest control, façade cleaning, and tank cleaning.

Operating as a distinct entity from Imdaad Al Batinah, Omdaad will have full access to Imdaad's intellectual property and advanced technological solutions, enhancing service delivery across Oman. By leveraging these resources, the joint venture aims to set a new benchmark in Oman's facilities management industry, meeting the specific needs of the local market.

This expansion aligns with Imdaad's vision of becoming a leading regional provider of integrated facilities and waste management solutions. As the company continues to explore new markets across the GCC and beyond, this joint venture will serve as a crucial pillar in its expansion journey.

Imdaad is a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets. Established in 1987, the company was later rebranded as Imdaad in 2007. The FM major's suite of complete turnkey solutions includes Integrated FM, Hard FM, and Home-Pro, as well as Environmental Services such as solid waste and wastewater management and power rentals. In addition, Imdaad’s intelligent platform for facilities management, Imtedaad, provides real-time insights on the performance and trends of interconnected assets and ecosystems to offer recommendations for predictive maintenance and corrective actions.

Headquartered in Dubai, Imdaad’s regional presence today includes site offices, branches and joint ventures across the UAE, Oman and Egypt. Owing to its personalized business model that is based on providing cost-effective and sustainable services, Imdaad has grown to become the partner of choice for customers in a variety of industries. The company's multi-cultural workforce comprises more than 9,000 skilled employees, representing over 45 nationalities. For more information, please visit www.imdaad.ae.