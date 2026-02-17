Dubai, United Arab Emirates: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) today announces the launch of its new premium collection brand, Noted Collection, with initial discussions already underway with multiple owners, including several with portfolios of hotels, for potential addition into IHG’s system.

Focused primarily on conversions in upscale to upper upscale, Noted Collection is designed to power the performance of high-quality, distinctive hotels and bring more outstanding choice and destinations to guests around the world. Many of the 2.3 million independent rooms globally across these segments could benefit from being a part of IHG’s powerful enterprise, which includes best-in-class revenue management, distribution and technology capabilities, and over 160 million IHG One Rewards members. IHG expects to reach more than 150 Noted Collection hotels around the world in the next decade.

Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We’re very excited to bring Noted Collection to market, which complements our existing premium brands and builds on the success of Vignette Collection in Luxury & Lifestyle and our fast-growing conversion brands like voco and Garner. There is strong appetite from owners of high-quality, one-of- a-kind hotels ready to join the power of our platforms and expertise, and Noted Collection offers them a distinctive and attractive brand with a gateway to stronger performance.

Last year we acquired urban lifestyle brand Ruby for must-visit city break destinations and Noted Collection’s arrival underlines our continued commitment to invest in a powerful premium portfolio that meets evolving guest and hotel owner needs. Noted Collection will allow guests around the world to enjoy even more choice and new experiences with the trust of True Hospitality that comes with every stay at an IHG hotel.”

IHG’s 21st brand and 11th new brand in as many years, Noted Collection will occupy a distinct space within IHG's premium portfolio alongside Crowne Plaza, voco, and Ruby, while complementing our distinctive luxury and lifestyle brands, Hotel Indigo and Vignette Collection. Noted Collection will roll out globally over time, beginning in the diverse Europe, Middle East, Asia & Africa (EMEAA) region.

A premium collection of one-of-one hotels, each Noted Collection property is thoughtfully curated for its distinct point of view, the experiences it reveals and the conversations it sparks. Three hallmarks ensure the guest experience across the Collection is truly distinct:

Noteworthy Stays: Each hotel is chosen for its distinct story, confident design, and individuality — forming a global portfolio defined by intrigue. From heritage icons to modern one-offs, every property leads its own conversation and enriches the Collection.

The Edit: Guest experiences curated through an editorial lens. Signature moments — a cocktail, dish, ritual, or soundscape — reveal something unexpected, magnetic and locally connected. Food & Beverage becomes a cultural lens - intentional, narrative-driven and crafted to spark discovery.

Conversation Starters: Hospitality that sparks genuine connection. Service is perceptive, warm and unforced — blending IHG’s True Hospitality with a conversational style that feels natural and personal. Thoughtful details, from handwritten notes to curated objects and cultural programming, create moments guests carry with them long after their stay.

For hotel owners, Noted Collection offers high-quality hotels the opportunity to join a curated family of distinct, one-of-a-kind properties in leading urban and resort destinations, while retaining their hotel’s individual character and identity; and at the same time quickly connecting to and benefitting from IHG’s powerful enterprise, loyalty programme and global scale.

To learn more about Noted Collection, visit www.notedcollection.com.

IHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.



With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 160 million members, IHG has more than one million rooms across 6,963 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of a further 2,300 properties.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

Premium: voco hotels, Ruby, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels

Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

